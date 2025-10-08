A male child was found shot to death in an alley in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood Wednesday just before 8:00 a.m.

ABC 7 reported the child had been shot in the chest.

Law enforcement has yet to determine exactly when the shooting occurred or what motivated it, but the Chicago Sun-Times noted that “police are trying to determine who is responsible for the fatal shooting.”

The shooting death comes days after a weekend in which Chicago witnessed at least 30 shooting victims, five of whom succumbed to their wounds.

On Tuesday, Breitbart News noted that over 32,000 people have been shot in Chicago during the past decade alone. The tally includes both fatal and non-fatal shootings.

Breitbart News also pointed out that there have been more than 6,200 murders in Chicago during the past decade.

Despite the years of violence, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) fought back against President Trump’s use of national guard troops to get crime under control in the Windy City.

In a post to X, Murphy wrote in part, “[Trump’s focus on Chicago] has nothing to do with crime. This is an attempt to crush political dissent.”

