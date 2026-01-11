VIDEO: Ex-Husband Charged After Ohio Couple’s Fatal Shooting

A 39-year-old Chicago man was arrested Saturday in connection with the December killing of his ex-wife and her husband in Columbus, Ohio.

The suspect was identified as Michael David McKee. Authorities have charged him with two counts of murder, NBC News reported Saturday, noting a motive in the case remains unclear.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old dentist Spencer Tepe and 39-year-old Monique Tepe, who died of apparent gunshot wounds while they were inside their home on December 30.

The couple’s loved ones called police for help when they realized the dentist did not appear for work and his wife was not answering her phone.

“The couple died less than three weeks after their fifth wedding anniversary and shared two young children, both of whom were found physically unharmed inside the Tepes’ home,” the Columbus Dispatch reported Saturday.

The Dispatch article said McKee reportedly went to medical school in Ohio and “has active licenses as a vascular surgeon in Illinois and California,” but has no discernible criminal record apart from some traffic-related tickets.

In a 911 call on the day the couple’s bodies were found, a caller told a dispatcher they could hear children inside the home but they could not get inside.

The caller later said, “There’s a body. He’s laying next to his bed, off of his bed, and there’s blood,” per ABC 7:

The outlet said the suspect and Monique divorced in 2017, and police were able to identify McKee as a suspect through surveillance video recorded in the area. The clip showed a person wearing a hoodie walking. Police tracked the suspect’s vehicle to Rockford, Illinois, and arrested him.

Per WCPO, law enforcement is still investigating:

“McKee is being held in the Winnebago County Jail in Illinois, according to authorities. His next court date is scheduled for Monday afternoon, according to online records. It was not immediately clear whether he has retained a lawyer,” the NBC article said.