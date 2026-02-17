Son of Indiana Pastor Sentenced to Prison for Child Pornography

A 24-year-old Indiana pastor’s son was sentenced to prison on Friday after pleading guilty in regard to a child exploitation case.

Jonathan Peternel of Pendleton is the son of Nathan Peternel who is the lead pastor at Life Church, the Indiana Citizen reported.

Prior to his sentencing, the young man pleaded guilty to one level four felony count of child exploitation and three felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, the outlet said.

Although the term “child pornography” is commonly used regarding the depiction of explicit conduct involving an individual under 18 years of age, the term “child sexual abuse material” (CSAM) more accurately defines the abuse, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Madison Superior Court 6 Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Peternel to six years, which includes two years of probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender, the Citizen article continued.

When the investigation began, officials from the Hamilton County Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn being uploaded to Snapchat via the young man’s account, the Citizen article continued:

According to court records previously reviewed by The Indiana Citizen, investigators executed a search warrant at the Peternel family’s home in Pendleton and seized multiple electronic devices. Forensic analysis uncovered more than 200 files of suspected child sexual abuse material, including material described in court filings as sadomasochistic child abuse and photorealistic AI-generated images depicting nude minors.

… The affidavit also states that more than 50 intimate photos and videos on Peternel’s phone appeared to show his parents nude or engaged in sexual acts — details that intensified public scrutiny when first reported.

Authorities also found that Peternel was in a Snapchat group called “Diddy disciples” where they shared files, according to Fox 59.

Per the DOJ’s website, “The expansion of the Internet and advanced digital technology lies parallel to the explosion of the child pornography market. Child pornography images are readily available through virtually every Internet technology, including social networking websites, file-sharing sites, photo-sharing sites, gaming devices, and even mobile apps. Child pornography offenders can also connect on Internet forums and networks to share their interests, desires, and experiences abusing children, in addition to selling, sharing, and trading images.”