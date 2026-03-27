A 36-year-old former middle school teacher in New Jersey was arrested Thursday on charges she developed a sexual relationship with a student which included encounters in her classroom and her car.

Prosecutors charged Ashley Fisler, a former social studies teacher, with multiple felonies for the relationship, which allegedly took place in 2021 with the student at Orchard Valley Middle School in Mantua Township, a semi-rural suburb just south of Philadelphia, according to local news outlets.

The arrest represents yet another case of a teacher becoming involved sexually with a minor student, such cases emerging in school districts both large and small around the U.S. on almost a weekly basis, as Breitbart News has been reporting.

The alleged victim in the New Jersey case, now a young adult, disclosed to investigators in January that numerous sexual encounters occurred in the teacher’s vehicle and classroom, NJ.com reported. Fisler was a teacher at the time.

Authorities apparently have not disclosed whether the student was a male or female. The student would have been a young teen at the time of the alleged sexual relationship.

According to an affidavit obtained by NJ.com, Fisler denied the student’s allegations in a statement to authorities in March.

However, detectives found text messages between the teacher and the student “confirming the unlawful sexual nature of their relationship,” the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Those messages included multiple nude photos of Fisler sent to the student, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors charged Fisler with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree official misconduct.

Fisler could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the sexual assault charges, the Daily Mail reported, and another 10 years for the second-degree charges.

Fisler is no longer a teacher anywhere, authorities said. She taught social studies in the Washington Township School District for nine years, from 2014 until 2023, New Jersey 101.5 reported.

New Jersey 101.5’s coverage of Fisler’s alleged crimes includes a shocking list of nearly two dozen sex crime cases involving teachers and coaches, both male and female, in various stages of prosecution in New Jersey in recent years alone.

As Breitbart News has been reporting, leading researchers report in studies that “educator sexual misconduct” has become rampant in the past two decades in school districts across the United States, and authorities are increasingly adopting measures to detect and stop such sexual abuse.

Veteran crime writer Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.