Police made over 100 arrests on Thursday evening in connection to an underage drinking Spring Break house party in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The incident happened at a residence on West Beach Boulevard after law enforcement received complaints about a crowd and loud music, WALA reported.

Gulf Shores Police Department Detective Carl Wittstruck said there were 113 people inside the home at the time. In a social media post, the department explained officers responded around 11:00 p.m. and tried to determine who was responsible for the residence.

“During this process, an unknown individual poured a large quantity of beer from an upper balcony onto an officer standing below, soaking the officer’s uniform and equipment,” the agency said, adding, “Officers determined that over 100 individuals were inside the residence, the majority of whom were under the legal drinking age. Large quantities of alcohol were located throughout the property.”

Authorities said they arrested 109 people and charged them with underage possession of alcohol. In addition, one person was charged with complicity and four others were released without charges.

The department said such behaviors that violate the law will be addressed “promptly and consistently.”