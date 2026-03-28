Police made over 100 arrests on Thursday evening in connection to an underage drinking Spring Break house party in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The incident happened at a residence on West Beach Boulevard after law enforcement received complaints about a crowd and loud music, WALA reported.
Gulf Shores Police Department Detective Carl Wittstruck said there were 113 people inside the home at the time. In a social media post, the department explained officers responded around 11:00 p.m. and tried to determine who was responsible for the residence.
“During this process, an unknown individual poured a large quantity of beer from an upper balcony onto an officer standing below, soaking the officer’s uniform and equipment,” the agency said, adding, “Officers determined that over 100 individuals were inside the residence, the majority of whom were under the legal drinking age. Large quantities of alcohol were located throughout the property.”
Authorities said they arrested 109 people and charged them with underage possession of alcohol. In addition, one person was charged with complicity and four others were released without charges.
The department said such behaviors that violate the law will be addressed “promptly and consistently.”
“Our message has not changed: everyone is welcome to enjoy our beautiful beaches and the atmosphere Gulf Shores offers. At the same time, our community, elected leaders, and the police department maintain a zero‑tolerance stance toward conduct that interferes with others’ ability to safely enjoy themselves. Respect for the law, for private property, and for fellow visitors is essential to keeping Gulf Shores a safe and enjoyable destination,” the agency continued.
Video footage shows police officers at the scene and Fox 10 noted police busted another house party on Wednesday near the same location where they arrested 31 individuals:
According to Wittstruck, “We have zero tolerance for underage possession of alcohol or drugs. There is no alcohol allowed on the beach whatsoever. We prefer to do messaging, education warnings, and then if we have to, take enforcement.”
Meanwhile in Port Aransas, Texas, a Spring Break trip turned into a tragedy on March 14 when a 22-year-old man who was seen twerking on top of a moving Jeep, was thrown from the vehicle in a crash and died, News 4 San Antonio reported Friday.
A video clip shows the victim on top of the vehicle and the scene after the wreck occurred:
“The Jeep’s driver was arrested for DWI following the crash,” the outlet said.
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