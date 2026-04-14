WATCH: Virginia Police Catch Nude Burglary Suspect After Stakeout

Police on Monday busted a 21-year-old man accused of burglarizing homes in Centreville, Virginia, while he was naked.

Fairfax County police said detectives saw the suspect, identified as Sedrick Walker, on cameras officials had placed in public areas because they knew he would more than likely return to the area, WTOP reported Monday.

Law enforcement also set up a stakeout to try and catch him.

Maj. Jim Curry told the outlet authorities deployed drones when an officer saw the naked suspect on a camera.

However, “Walker reportedly ran off when confronted by police and was chased by a veteran officer who’s served 20 years on the force. Drone footage showed him circling a group of townhouses before hopping a fence and darting inside the back door of his own house,” the outlet said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the man’s home and were eventually able to talk him into coming outside where he was arrested.

He was charged with burglary, two counts of breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor, four counts of indecent exposure, two counts of trespassing, wearing a mask in public, and obstruction of justice. The suspect was held on no bond, according to Fairfax County Police Department News.

Video footage taken outside a neighbor’s home shows the suspect approaching a back door. However, the only thing he was wearing is a head covering and black shoes:

“Investigators said they connected Walker to the recent string of burglaries. Walker has no previous criminal history, police said,” NBC Washington reported Monday.

Additional video footage shows the moment police took Walker into custody outside his home:

After arresting the man, neighbors who have been terrorized by his alleged behavior did not hide their gratitude for the officers’ efforts to catch him, according to Curry.

“As we stood by and he was taken into custody, that community was literally lined up the side of the road, cheering and clapping. I’ve never seen anything like it, where there were audible cheers and shouting for him being taken into custody,” he stated.

In regard to the suspect’s mental state, Curry said Walker responded to law enforcement and knew what he was doing.

“The actions that we saw today were someone that was fully aware of our officers: challenged police, ‘Stop, don’t move,’ knew what he was doing, running so far as to have the wherewithal to run around a group of town houses, to elude our officers’ capture and then jump in through the back of a door and hide inside his home,” he commented.