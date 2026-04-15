A knife-wielding woman who allegedly abducted a three-year-old boy in an Omaha, Nebraska, Walmart Tuesday was shot and killed by police in the store’s parking lot.

The Omaha Police Department indicated officers were called regarding the incident around 9:13 a.m.

The Daily Mail noted that 31-year-old Noemi Guzman allegedly abducted three-year-old Cyler Hillman as he sat in a shopping cart being pushed by his guardian, Sara.

Guzman allegedly ordered Sara to exit the Walmart by walking in front of the cart while Guzman pushed it. While exiting the building, Guzman allegedly held the knife against Cyler’s body and directed Sara as to where to go.

Police caught up with Guzman in the parking lot and ordered her to drop the knife but she placed it against Cyler’s head instead. They said she then slashed the child and police shot her, killing her in the parking lot.

The OPD stated, “The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital by Omaha Fire Department medics for treatment…[and his] injuries are considered non-life threatening.”

Police ascertained that Guzman had stolen the large knife from Walmart prior to allegedly abducting Cyler.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.