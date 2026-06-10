A Los Angeles federal court had some difficulty this week selecting jurors in the trial of the alleged arsonist charged with sparking the massive Pacific Palisades inferno that killed 12 people and destroyed nearly 7,000 structures, effectively erasing an entire community.

The reason was that as 46 prospective jurors were questioned in the trial of Jonathon Rinderknecht, 30, it became clear that it was difficult to find residents who were not impacted by the blaze considered the largest in Los Angeles’s history.

Jury selection produced some dramatic moments Tuesday as Rinderknecht faces trial on three arson-related felony charges, including that he maliciously damaged and destroyed federal property.

The defendant watched the selection, effectively coming face to face with victims of the blaze.

One a prospective juror, evacuated as the flames raged, was asked if her experience would impact her impartiality as a juror.

“Having that experience and my entire community being impacted, I have doubt,” she said, according to the California Post’s coverage of what is known as voir dire, where attorneys and judges question potential panel members.

Another potential juror fought back tears as she described working at a Santa Monica medical facility while the fire destroyed the Palisades. Santa Monica borders the Palisades along the Pacific coast.

“Six or seven patients were all affected, they were all crying,” she told the court. “We couldn’t discharge patients because they had nowhere to go.”

Both those jurors were excused.

According to the Post:

One young man, looking upset and dazed, said he had seen Rinderknecht’s activity on social media, where he posted anti-Trump screeds, photos of wildfires and a music video from a French rapper showing the musician lighting items on fire. “I can’t come in with a clear head, knowing what I know. I’m already biased against him. I won’t be able to set that aside,” he said. He was also excused.

Rinderknecht is accused of setting a blaze in the Santa Monica mountains on January 1, 2025, days before the January 5 Palisades firestorm.

Fire investigators determined the first blaze, called the Lachman fire, was the source of the Palisades fire when it was not fully extinguished by fire crews and was reignited by high winds on January 5.

That failure to properly extinguish the first fire is included in a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit brought by residents against the city and state of California.

RELATED: Start of the Pacific Palisades Fire on 1/7/24

The unprecedented widespread devastation of the Palisades fire, as Breitbart News has reported, was amplified by alleged failures by city, fire and police officials.

Those failures included the deputy mayor in charge of public safety for the city not being on the job the day of the blaze because he’d been suspended for weeks and under federal investigation for calling in a fake terrorist bomb threat to get out of a Zoom meeting a month earlier.

Mayor Karen Bass was attending a function in the African country of Ghana, despite forecasts of high winds and potential fire danger in the preceding week.

In court documents prosecutors portrayed Rinderknecht as “angry and isolated, enthralled by fire and resentful toward the rich,” the New York Times reported.

According to the Times:

Prosecutors said in court filings that Mr. Rinderknecht, who grew up in France and was arrested in Florida, was living in an apartment in North Hollywood in the month before the fire. He was working as an Uber driver the night of the fire, they said. Mr. Rinderknecht had been asking ChatGPT to generate pictures of burning forests and people running away from them, prosecutors said in court filings. He allegedly ranted about capitalism to his passengers on New Year’s Eve and talked to them about Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing Brian Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare. He was said to have been upset about his past romantic relationships and angry that he didn’t have New Year’s Eve plans.

Prosecutors allege that after dropping off his last passenger in the Palisades, Rinderknecht hiked up a trail and lit a fire in the chaparral after midnight and then called 911.

He has pled not guilty to the charges and his lawyers have argued that the Lachman fire was caused by a firework lit by someone else.

By the end of the jury selection, a panel of nine women and three men had finally been chosen. Opening statements were scheduled to start Wednesday morning.

Rinderknecht’s attorney, Steve Haney, told the California Post after the proceeding that his client, who has been held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, has been highly involved in his defense.

“His life’s on the line, so he wants to be involved in picking a fair and impartial jury,” Haney said. “He was super involved in doing so, and I was glad he was.”

“We know what’s on the line for the client,” Haney continued. “It’s always about the client. It’s about giving him the best defense and the best shot to acquit himself of the charges, and I think he’s got a pretty good chance.”

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks. Upon conviction, Rinderknecht could fave up to 45 years in a federal prison.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. He, too, lost his home and possessions in the Pacific Palisades fire. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.