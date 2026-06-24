Watch Live: Congress Investigates Health Care Fraud

The U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee holds a hearing investigating health care fraud on Wednesday, June 24.
On Tuesday the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced over 400 people had been charged with $6.5 billion in health care fraud.
President Donald Trump announced in his State of the Union address earlier this year that Vice President JD Vance would lead an anti-fraud task force to cut down on those stealing from American taxpayers.
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