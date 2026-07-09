VIDEO: Ex-Little League President Accused of Spending Group’s $64K on Strip Club and More in Las Vegas

The former president of a little league organization in Las Vegas, Nevada, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the group and spending it on things including strip clubs, erectile dysfunction pills, and video games.

The suspect in the case, 38-year-old Steve Rodriguez Prado, who is the former president of Central Little League, was arrested recently after authorities with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Financial Crimes Section conducted a surveillance operation at his home, Fox 5 reported Tuesday.

He posted bail the day he was taken into custody.

An image showed the suspect with his eyes blocked out:

“Prado was booked on charges of theft involving $25,000 to less than $100,000, two counts of forgery and failing to register with law enforcement as a convicted person,” according to the outlet which also noted authorities said the suspect had prior felony convictions in California but had failed to register as required once he moved.

Investigators reviewed bank statements from the group’s account and said they showed “suspicious activity” from late December until April.

“The arrest report said investigators ultimately calculated $64,351.24 in unauthorized purchases, transfers, and withdrawals,” the Fox article said.

Funds the suspect was accused of stealing were meant for baseball uniforms, travel, umpires, and field upkeep, according to 8 News Now. However, the outlet said the league account was allegedly drained down to $25.

“Detectives with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said Prado used Zelle to send money to a business his wife owned,” the article said.

The outlet also noted that Central Little League, which serves over 200 children, nearly had to suspend the rest of the season until other organizations donated money to keep it going.

Prado is accused of spending some of the money at a strip club called Las Toxicas, 8 News Now reported.

“The arrest report also detailed other expenses including $294 for the erectile dysfunction medication Blue Chew and $1,976 on trips to casinos on the Las Vegas Strip,” the article said.

Robert Fleming, a Nevada District 2 administrator who leads Little League teams in the area, told reporters the news was devastating.

“It’s a shame that the penalty can’t be like when they used to stone criminals with rocks and stuff like that. That they just can’t have the kids line up and throw baseballs at him,” he added.

Law enforcement said Prado’s California convictions included robbery, receiving stolen property, and conspiring to commit robbery.