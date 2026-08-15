VIDEO — U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro Charges Suspect for D.C. WWII Memorial Vandalism: ‘A Despicable Attack’

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office has filed charges against the woman accused of vandalizing the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC.

Pirro said Friday the suspect, Melissa L. Farris, had been arrested and charged, ABC News reported.

“Vandalizing our World War II Memorial is a despicable attack on a sacred monument honoring the Americans who fought and died for our freedom. Those Americans include my father and grandfather,” Pirro wrote in a social media post.

“This morning, we are filing two felony charges, Depredation Against Property of the United States and Destruction of Veterans’ Memorials, in Federal District Court against Melissa L. Farris, offenses that carry penalties of up to ten years in prison. She is now in custody,” she added.

Farris allegedly filmed herself spray-painting the memorial in which she admitted to the act of vandalism. U.S. Park Police opened an investigation after red paint was found on the Atlantic pavilion and someone had poured a bubbling substance into the fountain.

D.C. freelance photographer Andrew Leyden took pictures of the spray painted words that read “Clean Hands Dirty $” and the masses of bubbles in the fountain:

Per the ABC article, police said Farris was also arrested on Monday for unlawfully camping on federal property nearby.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on the vandalism, writing in a Truth Social post “Our beautiful World War II Memorial was just hit by Spray Painting Vandals. THERE CAN BE NO GREATER INSULT TO THOSE AMERICAN HEROES WHO DIED IN WORLD WAR II. First the Reflecting Pool, now this. We are on their trail! Where do these animals come from??? President DJT.”

In a later statement on Friday, Pirro said, “Defacing the World War II Memorial is a disgusting act and an insult to the Americans who fought and died for our country. This memorial stands in honor of the 16 million veterans who served, the millions who supported the war effort, and the more than 400,000 heroes who never came home.”

“Vandalizing a monument dedicated to their sacrifice is a shameful attack on the legacy of our nation. We will not tolerate this kind of criminal activism, and we will ensure that anyone who desecrates a veterans’ memorial is held fully accountable,” she added.

The news of Farris’s arrest and charges came after the Trump administration has worked to update and preserve memorials and fountains in the nation’s capital despite pushback and other vandalism incidents.