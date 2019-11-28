Couple Gives Denny’s Waitress Who Walked 14 Miles to Work a Car

“She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that,” said the woman who bought the car.

The car enables Edwards to commute to work back and forth in about 30 minutes. Before that, it took her four hours to travel back and forth to her job.

“I still feel like I’m dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there’s still a car there,” she said.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, asked that in return Edwards pay it forward to someone else in need.

“I just hope that one day when I’m financially stable enough, I can help somebody else in need,” Edwards said.

Other workers in the restaurant and retail industries often have employees who cannot afford cars to drive to work, and similar stories have taken place where the community has paid it forward to give those employees a set of wheels.

In February 2018, the coworkers of a UPS employee in Arkansas who had to walk 11 miles to work each day gave him a car so he could have an easier commute.

In July of that same year, a CEO really paid it forward to his new hire, who walked 20 miles the night before his shift started so he could get to work on time, by gifting him his car.