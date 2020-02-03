Alfredo Ortiz: The State of Small Business Is Strong

Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes in The Hill that the State of the Union address gives President Trump the opportunity to speak directly to the American people to explain how the specific policies of his administration have made the strong economy possible, improving the lives of all:

As President Trump heads into his final State of the Union ahead of the 2020 election, he should take the opportunity to explain how the policies of his administration are largely responsible for the flourishing economy that is raising the standards of living for ordinary Americans everywhere. Trump should contrast this success with the economic disaster that would occur from the socialist policies of Bernie Sanders, who looks poised to win the Iowa caucus, or any of the other Democratic candidates.

The State of the Union offers Trump a rare opportunity to cut through the partisan filters of the mainstream media and speak directly to Americans about how policies that favor growth and workers, such as trade deals, tax cuts, and deregulation, are padding the pocketbooks of workers across the nation. Although his economic successes do not usually generate many front page headlines, they certainly should be trumpeted. . . .

The smart policies that help small businesses, which create a majority of new jobs, are driving this economic boom. The China and North America trade deals have several provisions that help small businesses to expand their markets. China promises to nearly double its agricultural imports from our farmers, while the United States Mexico Canada Agreement eliminates the bureaucratic “foreign presence” trading prerequisite.

Read the rest of the article here.