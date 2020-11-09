Stocks Set To Surge Higher on Vaccine News

Stock futures surged higher after drugmaker Pfizer said trial data indicated its Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective, fueling hopes that the virus could be brought under control and the economy could rebound much faster than expected.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 6 percent. S&P 500 futures rose nearly 4 percent.

Futures on the Nasdaq composite, which includes some stocks that had traded much higher on expectations of lockdowns, were much more muted, rising just 1.85 percent.

Travel and leisure companies were a focus on Monday morning. Airline futures, for example, got a big lift. Futures contracts on American Airlines rose 23 percent. United shares were indicated up 19.75 percent. Southwest futures rose 14.75 percent.

Shares of movie theater chain AMC are indicated up 81 percent. Futures on Cinemark Holdings jumped 43 percent. Shares of Disney were indicated up over 11 percent, most likely on expectations that its theme park and film business stand to benefit. Shares of Six Flags were set to rise 28 percent.

Futures on Pfizer rose 14 percent.

Shares of the parent company of Carnival Cruises were indicated up 31 percent. Norwegian Cruise Lines up 25 percent.

European stock markets moved much higher. London’s FTSE 100 index rose 5.4 percent. Germany’s Dax climbed 5.5 percent. France’s Cac rose more than 7 percent.

Not all U.S. stock futures rose. Some of the market’s favorite ‘shelter at home’ companies saw futures indicate big declines. Contracts tied to Zoom video indicated a 13 percent decline. Peleton futures were down around 12 percent.