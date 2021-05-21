U.N. Refugee Chief Directs U.S.: Open Your Borders to Migrants!

President Joe Biden should end the emergency Title 42 border rules and open Americans’ long borders to the rising pressure of migrants worldwide, says the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

“I appeal to the government of the United States to swiftly lift the [Title 42] public health-related asylum restrictions … and to restore access to asylum,” Grandi said in a May 20 statement.

Roughly 42 million people south of Texas want to migrate into the United States, according to a March 24 warning to President Joe Biden by Jim Clifton, the chairman and CEO of the Gallup polling company.

The U.N. request is a complication for the White House, where staffers are trying to balance their close allies’ open-borders demands against the deep opposition of most Americans.

So far, Administration officials are managing that balancing act by simultaneously opening multiple small doors for migrants while also declaring the border is closed. For example, border officials use the Title 42 healthcare rules to tout the exclusion of some migrants, even as they quietly expand the number of loopholes through the Title 42 barrier.

Many established media outlets support this political deception. But it may be cracking as swing voters recognize the determination of some Biden deputies to deliver more economic migrants into U.S. jobs and housing.

The U.N.’s Grandi insisted that Americans need not worry about coronavirus entering via opened borders;

We at UNHCR, the U.N. Refugee Agency, have maintained since the start of the pandemic that protecting public health and protecting access to asylum, a fundamental human right, are fully compatible. At the height of the public health emergency, many countries put in place protocols such as health screening, testing and quarantine measures, to simultaneously protect both public health and the right to seek asylum.

“UNHCR stands ready to support the implementation of such a decision,” he added, without mentioning the harmful impact of migrants on Americans’ wages, rents, and schools.

U.N. officials are quietly working with the pro-migration groups and Biden’s Department of Homeland Security to select migrants in Mexico for fast-track entry through the border.

DHS told friendly reporters this week that it would provide entry to a yearly inflow of up to 91,000 migrants deemed “vulnerable” by the pro-migration groups. Judges have not yet reviewed this outsourced citizenship selection process.

Polls show that the U.N.’s demand for open borders — and the administration’s favoritism for migrants — are very unpopular.

For example, a mid-May Ipsos poll of 1,176 adults showed that people with strong views on migration prefer less migration, not more migration.

When asked. “How concerned, if at all, are you about … Giving all migrants arriving at the border a chance to enter the U.S. to ask for asylum,” 39 percent of the adults said they were “very concerned” while just 8 percent said they were “not at all concerned.” The overall split was 61 percent “concerned,” 28 percent “not concerned.”

When asked about the statement that “There are enough immigrants in America already, and our government needs to pause further immigration,” strong agreement beat strong disagreement by 21 percent to 16 percent. Overall, 39 percent of adults agreed, and 32 percent disagreed.

The results are more lopsided when pollsters ask about migration and jobs. The statement “When jobs are scarce, employers should prioritize hiring people of this country over immigrants” prompted 33 percent strong agreement and just 7 percent strong disagreement. The overall result was 56 percent agreement to 15 percent disagreement.

When asked if they support “Fining any U.S. employer found to hire undocumented immigrants,” Americans responded with 33 percent strong support and 10 percent strong opposition.

However, Republicans rarely hit the hot-button emotions when they talk about Biden’s migration.

Instead of denouncing the economic harm done to working Americans by Biden’s open borders, they usually talk about generalities — such as “crisis” and “border” — that prompt minimal reaction among swing voters. For example, a May 18 tweet by Rep Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) mention “crisis” six times but did not mention jobs, wages, crime, or housing.

Many foreign polls on migration show the same mix of public sympathy for migrants and public hostility to the cheap labor migration favored by investors and their allies,

“The Biden Immigration Agenda sacrifices the interests of the American People in order to serve the interests of foreign citizens, criminal cartels, and ultra-wealthy multinational corporations,” says the April 12 messaging memo from Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the head of the populist-minded Republican Study Committee.

On May 14, the House GOP picked a new conference chair to help coordinate the GOP’s message. The winner was Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), an establishment-backed member who has consistently dodged the high-impact economic harms of labor migration.