Chick-fil-A stopped donating funds in 2019 to charities including the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes due to pressure from LGBT groups.

“Those charities have caused LGBT activists to target Chick-fil-A due to those organizations’ stances on homosexuality,” Breitbart News reported at the time:

In 2018, Chick-fil-A gave $115,000 to the Salvation Army for the Angel Tree program, which provided gifts for 11,000 children during the holiday season. The fast-food chain also gave $1.65 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to provide underserved youth with week-long summer sports camps at historically black colleges and universities (HCBU).

Also in 2019, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) records showed Chick-fil-A had not only stopped donating to Christian organizations but funded left-wing extremist groups which included the anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC):

Chick-fil-A’s 2017 990 IRS filing shows the fast-food franchise made a $2,500 donation to SPLC, among a laundry list of pro-abortion and pro-LGBT orgs, Townhall reports. The Chick-fil-A Foundation has come under conservative scrutiny since its decision to stop supporting Christian charities such as the Salvation Army, caving to disingenuous pressure campaigns from far-left activists.

