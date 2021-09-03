Three recent polls show hardening public opposition to President Joe Biden’s policy of pulling roughly 1.6 million migrant workers, consumers, and renters — including at least 20,000 Afghans — into Americans’ workplaces and communities during 2021.

The polls also offer additional evidence that Democratic voters view immigration issues as a low priority and far prefer that Congress act on other priorities, such as “climate change.”

Both trends are problems for Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive astroturf empire, which is trying to persuade Democratic legislators that amnesty and immigration are popular and should be included in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that Democrats hope to push through the Senate this fall.

A poll for USA Today by Suffolk University showed that only 25 percent of 1,000 registered voters approve of Biden’s immigration policy, while 62 percent oppose and eight percent were undecided. The poll was taken from August 18-23.

A YouGov poll for The Economist showed Biden with only 11 percent of 1,500 citizens giving Biden “strong” approval on immigration, but 39 percent declared strong disapproval. The poll showed that only five percent of independents gave him strong approval, while 46 percent declared strong disapproved, according to the August 28-31 poll.

An August 28-31 survey by Civiqs for the left-wing Daily Kos site showed that just 44 percent of Americans prefer Biden’s policies to former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The survey of 1,271 registered voters asked:

We are going to ask about some of the things that President Biden and Democrats in Congress have done this year … Signing executive actions to reverse former President Trump’s immigration and border policies. Do you approve, disapprove, or is it something you do not care about?

Forty-four percent approved reversing Trump’s policies, but 50 percent disapproved of reversing Trump’s policies.

Just 41 percent of independents approved of Biden’s policies, while 52 percent opposed, and seven percent were unsure or uncaring. Sixty percent of white Americans opposed the policies, as did 26 percent of Hispanics.

The polls also reinforce the growing evidence that few voters privately want Congress to push an amnesty through Congress.

The YouGov poll showed that immigration is “very important” to 66 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of Trump voters — but just 42 percent of Democrats.

When YouGov asked respondents to identify the most important issue, only eight percent of Hispanics picked immigration, far below the share who mentioned the economy and health care.

Fourteen percent of Trump’s 2020 voters picked immigration as the top issue, but only two percent of Biden’s 2020 voters picked migration. That is far below the 31 percent who picked “climate change and the environment.”

Only three percent of Democrats picked immigration, while 27 percent picked climate change and 23 percent picked health care as the top issue they are concerned about. Among liberals, only three percent picked immigration, while 33 percent picked climate change.

On August 25, Breitbart News reported:

Just 1.4 percent of Democrats rate immigration as a top problem for government, even as Mark Zuckerberg’s astroturf empire is still pushing Congress to pass a massive, wealth-shifting amnesty. Just four out of 285 Democrats polled in August said “immigration” is a top problem, according to an August 24 statement from Gallup.

An August Ipsos poll for Reuters showed that only five percent of Democrats and nine percent of independents described “immigration” as the most important problem facing America. The poll of 1,002 was conducted August 18-19. In contrast, “environment and climate” was picked by 13 percent of Democrats and nine percent of independents.

The polls were taken as Biden’s deputies began putting tens of thousands of Afghans on aircraft to the United States as his deputies ushered more than 100,000 migrants per month across the Mexican border. Biden’s deputies are also trying to import more migrants via the laws set by Congress. All told, Biden’s administration is likely to add 1.6 million migrants to the U.S. population in 2021, so pressuring Americans’ wages down and their rents up.

Meanwhile, pro-migration advocates are pushing Biden and Congress to pass four large amnesties — for at least eight million people — within the pending budget reconciliation bill.

This push is being led by Zuckerberg’s FWD.us network of coastal investors who stand to gain from more cheap labor, government-aided consumers, and urban renters. The network has funded many astroturf campaigns, urged Democrats to not talk about the economic impact of migration, and manipulated coverage by the TV networks and the print media.

The breadth of investors who founded and funded FWD.us was hidden from casual visitors to the group’s website sometime in the last few months. But copies exist at the other sites.

Republican leaders oppose the Democrats’ pending amnesty. But the donor-funded GOP leaders — such as Rep. John Katko (R-NY) — do not want to promise any fix for the pocketbook impact of migration on Americans communities. Instead, they try to steer voters’ concerns towards subsidiary non-economic issues, such as migrant crime, the border wall, border chaos, and drug smuggling.

However, populist-minded Republican leaders, including Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), have defended the economic interests of Americans.

Migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, raises their rents, curbs their productivity, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their democratic, equality-promoting civic culture.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

Thi pocketbook opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

The YouGov poll showed that only 17 percent of Hispanics give Biden strong approval for his immigration policies, while 26 percent showed strong disapproval.

Just 26 percent of Biden voters and 22 percent of liberals strongly approved his immigration policies. Only 17 percent of Hispanics gave him strong approval, while 26 percent showed strong disapproval. Just 26 percent of Biden voters and 22 percent of liberals strongly approved his policies.