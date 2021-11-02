CBS: Biden’s Staff Blocked Risky DHS Plan to End Popular Title 42 Border Barrier

Joe Biden’s top deputies blocked a July proposal by officials in Alejandro Mayorkas’ homeland security agency to lift the Title 42 barrier against the coronavirus epidemic, according to CBS News.

The nine-page plan would have pulled even more economic migrants into Americans’ workplaces and homes, and crippled Biden’s administration with more TV-magnified images of chaotic migration at the southern border.

CBS reported the plan “was shelved after senior White House and DHS [Department of Homeland Security] officials expressed concern about the [political] risks of unwinding the expulsion policy, known as Title 42, when arrests of migrants had spiked to a 21-year high and the Delta variant of the coronavirus was spreading rapidly,” the November 2 report said.

However, the poll-reading campaign officials in Biden’s White House largely agree with Mayorkas’ goal of smuggling more economic migrants into Americans’ homeland via small doorways in the immigration law and fast-track approvals by pro-migration asylum officers.

The CBS report said:

There’s some agreement within the administration, among progressives and moderates alike, that the ideal border policy would center on a rule that would allow asylum officers, instead of the backlogged immigration courts, to adjudicate claims.

Mayorkas has already announced his plans for the fast-track asylum-officer process. But his regulations are unfinished and are likely to be hit by a lawsuit from pro-American groups. Those groups are trying to protect Americans’ ability to earn decent wages and to buy decent homes. They will likely tell judges Mayorkas does not have the legal authority to create the fast-track policy.

Moreover, Mayorkas has already allowed roughly one million migrants across the southern border in 2021, even as he also rejected an additional one milli0n migrants.

That huge southern inflow includes roughly 400,000 migrants who sneaked across the incomplete border wall, and roughly 100,000 young job-seeking migrants who have been allowed into the U.S. economy via the “Unaccompanied Alien Child” loophole.

Mayorkas is also welcoming roughly 1 million legal immigrants and hundreds of thousands of visa workers.

The CBS article is silent about mass migration’s huge economic damage to Americans’ wages and housing, and migration’s economic boost to the stock market. The plan also said little about Mayorkas’ role in the decision to preserve the Title 42 barrier.

The CBS article contains several useful admissions about the unpopularity of mass migration and the radical goals of the open-borders West Coast progressives in Biden’s administration:

“From the very beginning, there have been battles within the administration about how to handle the border between those who are more progressive and those who are more enforcement-minded on the issue,” one person said. “These battles have led to paralysis, which has allowed things to get worse in several ways.” … “At the end of the day, politics trumps policy. And the politics of having high numbers at the border is what has won out,” one Biden appointee familiar with the infighting said. … “The advocacy groups have not made things easy on the administration,” one person said. “The only policies they support are those in which every person who crosses the border is released into the country with cases that will take years to get to, if the government can get to them at all. That is not functional, or sustainable.”

CBS quoted warnings from Cecilia Munoz, a pro-migration activist who worked with President Barack Obama to ease migration, saying, “An open-borders position is anathema in the country … It’s like pushing the administration right off a cliff.”

In polling terms, Mayorkas and his progressive allies have already pushed the administration over the cliff.

Only 11 percent of voters strongly support Biden’s immigration policy, according to a poll of 1,996 registered voters by Morning Consult. But 42 percent strongly oppose Biden’s policy, said the poll, which was conducted October 30 to November 1. The public rejection of Biden’s border policy has bolstered the GOP’s ability to reject other aspects of Biden’s big-government agenda.

Many polls show that labor migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, and raises their rents. Migration also curbs Americans’ productivity, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their democratic, compromise-promoting civic culture.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other. The polling — and the census data — debunks the 1950s claim by Mayorkas and other advocates that Americans must live in a “nation of immigrants.”