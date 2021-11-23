Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that President Joe Biden is raiding strategic oil reserves because he is “at the mercy of OPEC” to reduce gas prices for American consumers.
According to the AAA, the national gas price average on Tuesday is $3.403. Gas prices have tripled since 2020.
“I understand that Joe Biden will be announcing an ‘attack’ on the newly brimming Strategic Oil Reserves so that he could get the close to record-setting high oil prices artificially lowered,” Trump said in a statement. “Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, and nothing else.”
Trump, who made it a goal to become energy independent during his tenure, slammed Biden’s reliance on OPEC instead of American producers.
“We were energy independent one year ago, now we are at the mercy of OPEC,” Trump said, “gasoline is selling for $7 in parts of California, going up all over the Country, and they are taking oil from our Strategic Reserves.”
“Is this any way to run a Country?” he asked.
Helping working class Americans battle the Biden gas price crisis–what a refreshing approach to serving the people. https://t.co/s5mQIEk6lu
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 23, 2021
Trump also stated he refilled the United States’ depleted oil reserves while gas prices were lower and America was energy independent. “I filled them up three years ago, right to the top, when oil prices were very low,” he said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Trump stabilized the price of oil so American producers could stay in business.
“Once this straightens out, and once you get some demand and then you’re gonna reduce the supply a little bit it’ll equalize and be great again,” he said in April of 2020. “We want to remain independent.”
Oil markets have since recovered following the pandemic petering out. But upon Biden assuming office, the United States’ energy independence has waned.
Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline in January and is currently weighing whether to terminate another pipeline in Michigan.
On Wednesday Biden avoided responsibility for record-high energy prices and asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate oil companies for “anti-competitive behavior.”
“I therefore ask that the Commission further examine what is happening with oil and gas markets, and that you bring all of the Commission’s tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing,” Biden wrote.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.