Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that President Joe Biden is raiding strategic oil reserves because he is “at the mercy of OPEC” to reduce gas prices for American consumers.

According to the AAA, the national gas price average on Tuesday is $3.403. Gas prices have tripled since 2020.

“I understand that Joe Biden will be announcing an ‘attack’ on the newly brimming Strategic Oil Reserves so that he could get the close to record-setting high oil prices artificially lowered,” Trump said in a statement. “Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, and nothing else.”

Trump, who made it a goal to become energy independent during his tenure, slammed Biden’s reliance on OPEC instead of American producers.

“We were energy independent one year ago, now we are at the mercy of OPEC,” Trump said, “gasoline is selling for $7 in parts of California, going up all over the Country, and they are taking oil from our Strategic Reserves.”

“Is this any way to run a Country?” he asked.

Trump also stated he refilled the United States’ depleted oil reserves while gas prices were lower and America was energy independent. “I filled them up three years ago, right to the top, when oil prices were very low,” he said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Trump stabilized the price of oil so American producers could stay in business.