Bidenflation for Breakfast: Milk, Cereal, Bacon, Eggs, Muffins, Juice, Apples, Bananas, and Coffee Prices Soar

Getting the day started got much more expensive in November thanks to soaring inflation.

Prices of nearly all breakfast foods are up sharply compared with a year ago, data from the Department of Labor showed Friday. Overall, the food at home inflation index was up 6.4 percent compared with a year ago after half a percentage point in November.

Here are some of the big price hikes that are straining family budgets at breakfast.

Breakfast cereals prices jumped 3.3 percent in November and are up 4.5 percent compared with a year ago.

prices jumped 3.3 percent in November and are up compared with a year ago. Whole milk prices are up 6.6 percent compared with a year ago and jumped 1.4 percent compared with October.

prices are up compared with a year ago and jumped 1.4 percent compared with October. Eggs prices actually fell 1.8 percent in November but are up 8 percent year-over-year.

prices actually fell 1.8 percent in November but are up year-over-year. Bacon prices rose 0.6 percent in November and are up 21 percent annually.

prices rose 0.6 percent in November and are up annually. Breakfast sausage prices are up 12.9 percent for the year even after falling 0.4 percent in November.

prices are up for the year even after falling 0.4 percent in November. Muffins and biscuits prices are up 6.6 percent compared with a year ago after rising 1.2 percent from October.

prices are up compared with a year ago after rising 1.2 percent from October. Fresh Juice prices dipped 0.4 percent in November and are up 3.7 percent for the year.

prices dipped 0.4 percent in November and are up for the year. Frozen Juice prices also inched down 0.4 percent in November and are up 3.7 percent annually.

prices also inched down 0.4 percent in November and are up annually. Coffee prices are up 7.5 percent annually after a 0.3 percent rise in November

prices are up annually after a 0.3 percent rise in November Fresh Fruit prices rose 0.8 percent in November and are up 5.8 percent compared with last year.

prices rose 0.8 percent in November and are up compared with last year. Apples have soared in price this fall, apple-picking season, and are now up 7.4 percent on the year.

have soared in price this fall, apple-picking season, and are now up on the year. Bananas rose 1.4 percent in November and are up 3.7 percent compared with a year ago.

rose 1.4 percent in November and are up compared with a year ago. Peanut Butter prices rose 0.9 percent in November and are up 6.8 percent annually.

prices rose 0.9 percent in November and are up annually. Baby food prices are up 6.7 percent annually.

Almost every category of food is up in price compared with last year. The widespread aspects of these hikes in food prices makes it harder on families because it means there is less room to substitute for cheaper items.