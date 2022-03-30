Breitbart Business Digest: Democrats Wants to Probe the Mystery of High Gas Prices

The left seems to have developed a communication problem.

On Tuesday evening, House Democrats announced that they would be summoning to Capitol Hill the leaders of the major oil companies to answer their inquiries about the rise in the price of gasoline. The chief executives of Chevron, Devon, Exxon Mobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, and the presidents of Shell USA and BP America are all expected to be witnesses.

“Fossil fuel companies are not doing enough to relieve pain at the pump, instead lining their pockets with one hand while sitting on the other,” the Democrats said. “It’s time we get to the bottom of why oil companies are content to watch Americans suffer so that their shareholders and executives can reap enormous profits.”

Unfortunately for those pushing this idea that oil companies were intentionally starving us of oil, on the very next day a massive coalition of climate change alarmist groups released their report titled “Banking on Climate Chaos: Fossil Fuel Finance Report 2022.” The report actually contains the news that the four largest U.S. banks shrank their financing for fossil fuels by nearly 15 percent between 2019 and 2021. This, however, is not treated as a sign of progress but as a sign of banks dragging their heels in getting out of the fossil fuel business.

The final section of the report is entitled “conclusions and demands” because of course it is. It’s never enough to simply conclude for the left or make recommendations. It’s got to be demands. So the conclusions and demand section begins with the following demand: “Prohibit all financing for all fossil fuel expansion projects and for all companies expanding fossil fuel extraction and infrastructure along the whole value chain.” In other words, they are demanding the end to all financing for the very thing that the Democrats are holding hearings to investigate.

We’re tempted to show up at the hearing with this very document. Perhaps they can call the whole thing off.