Joe Biden’s 2022 Migrant Flood Breaks Records

Another 199,976 economic migrants arrived at the southern border in July, ensuring President Joe Biden’s 2022 migration exceeds the total 2021 numbers, even though August and September numbers have yet to be added.

The government tracks the migrant arrival and inflow data by its “Fiscal Year” calendar, which starts October 1 and ends September 30. The total 2022 number will be known once the August and September numbers are counted.

In all 12 months of fiscal 2021, officials counted 1,734,686 migrants at the border and allowed 671,160 into the United States via various border-law loopholes.

But in the first 10 months of fiscal 2022, border officials have counted 1,946,780 migrants at the border and allowed 1,012,378 economic migrants to seek homes and jobs throughout the United States.

This July, Biden’s deputies admitted 125,403 of the 199,976 arriving migrants. The 2022 admission numbers show a 50 percent jump over 2021, with two months to go.

The numbers are flawed. For example, the numbers counted at the border are inflated when rejected migrants repeatedly try to sneak across the border.

But the bigger problem is that the government numbers hide the huge inflow of “got-aways” — people who sneak past the few patrol agents and the incomplete border wall along the border. Insiders within the border agencies say the agencies count roughly 40,000 got-aways each month or roughly 500,000 per year.

Biden’s huge inflow of workers, consumers, and renters help to tilt the economy against ordinary Americans.

For example, the inflow of workers allows investors and companies to hire many desperate migrants at low wages. The workers are also renters, so their inflow worsens inflation by spiking housing prices, so importing more economic damage to ordinary Americans.

In New York state, wages rose by 5 percent from June 2021 to June 2022. Yet inflation rose faster — especially for housing and food — leaving the city’s residents poorer than one year before. Breitbart reported on August 11 that “the Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index showed on Thursday that consumer food prices … are up 15.8 percent, the highest year-to-year rate of inflation since 1974.”

The GOP continues to downplay the pocketbook damage caused by Biden’s policies. For example, the House’s 2022 campaign team — the National Republican Congressional Committee — treats the immigration crisis as merely a border crisis. That strategy allows the committee to ignore the pocketbook damage and to instead focus voters on border chaos, drug smuggling, and migrant crime.

Meanwhile, Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, has sided with economic migrants against Americans.

“I am, to a great extent, aligned with the expectations” of the immigrant community, the Cuban-born, pro-migration zealot told an affluent and cheering audience at the Aspen Institute on July 19.

The government data also hides the record number of migrants killed as they try to reach Biden’s welcome at the border. For example, Breitbart News reported on August 11:

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by an official operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that more than 670 migrants have died in Fiscal Year 2022 … Of the more than 670 deaths, 60 percent were drownings and exposure. Another 10 percent of the deaths were discovered but causes were not definitive.

Many additional migrants died on their trek far south of the U.S. border.

On August 15, Efectococuyo.com reported the testimony of a Venezuelan migrant — Orlando — who left a safe home in Columbia to cross into Panama via the dangerous Darien Gap, where likely thousands of Biden migrants have died. The Venezuelan said he crossed the jungle trail through the mountains with a Nigerian family:

While we were going up, his wife slipped and broke her neck. He finished loading one of his children and I the other. Upon reaching the top he asked me to put up with the kids. He went down to get the body of his wife, put it on his back and went up… Orlando opens his arms and shows how his friend lifted his wife’s body and put it around her shoulders, so that it would not fall. Upon reaching the top, he looked for a place to lay it down. Innocent, the children thought that the woman was asleep and lay down next to her, each on one side of her, and asked their father when he was going to wake up. … Orlando can’t find the voice to go on. He rubs his arms like someone who feels chills. However, he recovers and continues: “He carried her a little longer until we reached a point. We stopped to rest and there he made a grave to bury her.”

This economic damage and the death toll are being hidden by pro-migration advocates. For example, the elitist, D.C.-based Atlantic magazine recently hid the pain of Biden’s migration under a 30,000-word sermon against President Donald Trump’s successful border policy.

“It’s a magnificent, comprehensive investigation of the Trump administration’s family separation policy,” Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of the pro-migration outlet said August 9. “Don’t think of it as a very, very long story — think of it as a very, very short book,” he added.

Extraction Migration

The policy of Extraction Migration is central to the U.S. economy. The policy extracts human material — migrants — from poor countries and uses them as workers, renters, and consumers to shift vast wealth from ordinary people to billionaires and Wall St.

Since at least 1990, the D.C. establishment has extracted tens of millions of legal and illegal migrants — plus temporary visa workers — from poor countries to serve as workers, managers, consumers, and renters for various U.S. investors and CEOs.

This policy of labor inflation makes it difficult for ordinary Americans to get married, advance in their careers, raise families, or buy homes.

Extraction migration slows innovation and shrinks Americans’ productivity, partly because it allows employers to boost stock prices by using cheap stoop labor instead of productivity-boosting technology.

Migration undermines employees’ workplace rights, and it widens the regional wealth gaps between the Democrats’ big coastal states and the Republicans’ heartland and southern states. The flood of cheap labor tilts the economy towards low-productivity jobs and has shoved at least ten million American men out of the labor force.