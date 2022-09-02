California School District Asks Parents to House Teachers as Rent Climbs

A school district in California lost several teachers to more affordable areas. Now, it is asking parents to help solve the problem.

According to Milpitas Unified School District, some educators fled to avoid the high cost of living in Santa Clara County and the Bay Area, KTVU reported Wednesday.

School officials said they recently lost seven teachers who chose to relocate to affordable places. The district has since contacted parents and asked them to help teachers.

“We need your help in supporting our MUSD educators!” its message said, adding, “If you have a room for rent at your home and would like to share the housing opportunity with our Milpitas Unified School District educators, please fill out this Google form.”

“If you know someone who may have a room coming up for rent, please share this information with them,” the note concluded.

The form, titled “Rooms for Rent for MUSD Educators,” asked for the number of rooms available and the monthly rent cost.

The cost of rent across the nation has hit a record high, Breitbart News reported Monday, adding that it was up nearly 12 percent compared to the same time period in 2021:

Cities inundated with mass immigration — New York City, New York; San Francisco, California; Miami, Florida; Los Angeles, California; and Washington, D.C. — have the highest rents as thousands of new arrivals every month push up the cost of housing immensely, a boon for real estate investors and a kick in the gut for renters and first-time homeowners. … The median rent in San Francisco has hit more than $3,000 a month, while median rents in San Jose, San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Santa Ana range from $2,160 to $2,780.

In addition, the median price for an existing home sold in May jumped to a record high of $407,600 that month, per the National Association of Realtors.

“This is the first time the median home price has exceeded $400,000. Compared with a year ago, the median selling price is up 14.8 percent,” Breitbart News reported in June.

Meanwhile, costs kept rising as Americans suffered under inflation and a shortage of available homes.

“Rising mortgage rates, which have climbed sharply this year as the Fed hikes interest rates to fight inflation, have dealt a severe blow to housing affordability,” the report stated.