Democrats Worry That Many Blacks, Latinos Won’t Vote

Multiple polls show many Democrat-leaning black and Latino voters are less likely to vote this year, amid a Democrat-run economy of declining wages, rising inflation, and out-of-control migration.

“Some 68% of Black voters and 64% of Hispanic voters — groups that favor Democrats — rated themselves at the highest level of motivation to vote, far below the 83% of white voters and 79% of voters overall,” the Wall Street Journal reported November 1.

The journal’s October 22-26 poll of 1,500 registered voters showed:

“Republican voters are far more likely than Democratic voters to say they have ‘given a lot of thought’ to the upcoming congressional elections (49% vs. 38%),” said an October 20 report by the Pew Research Center, which added:

Among voters who are uncertain, or support another party’s candidates, just 28% say it really matters which party controls Congress. This group of voters is much less likely than Republican and Democratic voters to say they are motivated to vote and to report giving a lot of thought to the election.

The polls suggest that many Latinos and blacks will back GOP candidates — and that many more sit on their hands and not vote.

The weak enthusiasm among Africans-Americans is especially dangerous for Democrats because the bloc comprises roughly 25 percent of the Democratic electorate.

The slack enthusiasm is forcing Democrats to push a last-minute incoherent mix of enthusiasm-building confidence in their expected victory, alongside an alarmist message to spur turnout by unenthusiastic voters.

The “only thing I’m worried about is African American turnout,” said former Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell, told the New York Times in a November 1 article. “I’m worried that it won’t be as strong as we need.”

Democrats are sending out speakers to motivate their unenthusiastic base:

Actress Jenifer Lewis goes on an unhinged rant at a Biden event: "I say to Marco [Rubio]..before you lie to us, remember Rosa sat on that bus..remember Mandela sat in that jail…Before you cheat and steal, I dare you to Google Emmett Till. EMMETT TILL! You say it! Emmett Till!" pic.twitter.com/vObZoO7o6R — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 1, 2022

Listen to @CoryBooker, y’all! You have until November 8 at 7pm EST to drop off your mail-in ballot at the polls or at your nearest drop off site. Find more info at https://t.co/L37Kl4sU8S We encourage you to not wait till the last minute. Make your vote count! pic.twitter.com/6POG4YDUOU — Val Demings (@valdemings) October 31, 2022

Listen, Florida: The one and only President @BarackObama is asking you to make your plan to vote right now. It’s easy and takes just a minute. Go to https://t.co/L37Kl4biKi. pic.twitter.com/KyNLXkIa5L — Val Demings (@valdemings) October 28, 2022

Many polls show that Biden’s pro-establishment economic policies — including immigration — have damaged the Democrats’ pocketbook support among populist-minded Latinos and blacks. At the same time, Democratic political consultants have pushed candidates to focus on civic issues such as the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to let voters debate the issue in their states.

Since January 2021, Biden and his team have imported at least 3 million economic migrants through the Mexican border. The huge wave of illegal migrants serves as workers, consumers, and renters in the U.S. economy, and also helps cut Americans’ wages and boost their housing prices.

Good morning from Normandy, TX where we currently have a group of roughly 300 migrants crossing illegally into the U.S. Almost all single adults. Normandy is a tiny town on the north side of Eagle Pass, and it has been seeing huge groups crossing here in recent months. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/DIft02Nvs9 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 1, 2022

The inflow is one element of policies that have pushed Americans’ after-inflation wages down by roughly 6 percent:

Here's what compensation looks like adjusted for inflation… pic.twitter.com/3lrNtRdBnl — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) October 28, 2022

Nonetheless, the Democrats’ last-minute turnout pitch ignores economics, inflation, and migration:

Social Security.

Medicare.

A woman’s right to choose.

Voting rights. It’s all at stake. Vote early or on Election Day. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 2, 2022

Those strategy decisions have already inflamed the blame game among Democrats. The New York Times posted comments from one Latino activist:

“I definitely think that we weren’t wrong by focusing on Dobbs when it happened, because it was so earth-shattering,” said Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who focuses on Latino voters. “The question should have been: Could we have done that and packaged together economic populism along with the Dobbs decision? I think we are closing with the best we can do.”

The Pew Research Center reported on November 1 that almost 63 percent of people voted in the 2020 election, but just 47.5 percent voted in the 2018 midterms.