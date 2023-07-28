Biden Expands Mexico’s Gatekeeper Role at U.S. Border

The White House has announced a new deal that gives Mexico even more power over the flow of wage-cutting economic migrants into jobs and communities throughout the United States.

“Today we are announcing our full support for an international multipurpose space that the Government of Mexico plans to establish in southern Mexico to offer new refugee and labor options for the most vulnerable people who are currently in Mexico,” said the July 28 announcement by the White House’s top security official, Jake Sullivan.

The deal cements the gatekeeper role of Mexico’s pro-migration government at the U.S. border, responded Jessica Vaughan, policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies. “It gives Mexico leverage over the United States, because now [President Joe] Biden had to expend political capital to persuade the Mexicans to do this and has become dependent on them [to minimize chaos at the border],” she told Breitbart News.

The gatekeeper deal “improves the optics [at the border], but it’s not going to reduce the flow” of migrants into Americans’ workplaces and communities, Vaughan added.

The deal also “suggests that the Biden administration has been willing to sacrifice a deal on the [cartel] drug [smuggling] problem to get the migration deal that it wants,” she said. On July 25, lower-level Biden officials announced a toothless deal over drug smuggling.

The deal also will not stop the cartels’ labor smuggling, because many people will pay the cartels to help them get around the Mexican gatekeepers as well as U.S. border agents, she added. But it will also allow U.S. elites to hurt Americans’ pocketbooks by using the new migrants to ratchet down Americans’ wages and push up their housing costs and inflation.

The July 28 statement said the gatekeeper deal:

builds on a series of successful legal pathways initiatives that President Biden and President Lopez Obrador have agreed to launch during the last year. The expanded cooperation between the United States and Mexico to manage our shared border in a humane and orderly way is a testament to strong and enduring bonds of friendship and partnership between our two countries.

In January 2023, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he favors the continued inflow of Latino migrants into the United States. “What we want is an in-depth solution,” Obrador told a January 10 press conference with Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He continued:

And we do celebrate the fact that the U.S. administration has taken — made the decision, rather, to have an orderly migration flow in the case, for instance, of our Venezuelan brothers and sisters. And I understand that this plan will also be extended — will be expanded to benefit other migrants, other countries. … There’s hope [for migrants]. A hope that this is — a purpose is going to be accomplished: the purpose of going to the United States to work, to live. We celebrate this.

Obrador sees himself as a champion for Latino and Mexican migrants to the United States. “Just imagine: There are 40 million Mexicans in the United States — 40 million [including people] who were born here in Mexico, [or] who are the children of people who were born in Mexico,” Obrador gushed.

He also took time to slash at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for opposing illegal migration, saying:

One of the governors of our neighboring country headed a movement to take migrants to New York, to Washington, and just drop them there. This is politicking. This is completely inhuman. This should not be done. Because there are those who forget that we are all migrants.

The new deal may also accelerate the inflow of Mexicans into the United States.

In June, roughly 50,000 Mexicans were allowed to cross the border, which is a sharp rise from 15,000 per month seen in April and prior months. Those extra Mexicans are likely a combination of the workers and families looking to join with illegal migrant Mexicans in the United States.

The gatekeeper likely violates the 1965 and 1990 immigration laws that protect Americans and their families from employers who import low-wage workers. The July 28 announcement claims it is legal without providiing any details or justifications:

For example, the deal cited “new refugee and labor options for the most vulnerable people who are currently in Mexico.”

That section may describe how the United States plans to help Mexico by redirecting some of the large and expensive population of migrants in Mexico up to the United States.

For example, the President annually sets the annual cap for refugee inflow — and his deputies could redefine the economic migrants as approved refugees. The annual inflow is technically uncapped, but it is limited by Congress’scontrol over the funding. However, Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, is trying to create a huge refugee inflow that is funded by private groups, such as employers, ethnic lobbies, and foreign migrants.

The “labor options” mentioned in the deal likely include work permits for the uncapped H-2A farm sector visa workforce. The huge workforce is being used by farmers and their investors to avoid the development and procurement of U.S.-built high-tech farming gear.

Mayorkas has repeatedly argued that U.S. employers need more migrants to fill jobs, even though many millions of younger and older Americans have been pushed out of the job market by cheap, hard-working, and compliant migrants.

To reach that economic goal — and also his personal goal of equity between Americans and foreigners — he has admitted roughly eight million migrants via a wide variety of legal, illegal, and quasi-legal routes since early 2021.

The gatekeeper announcement also reversed Mayorkas’s claimed justification for his January 2023 program that claimed to want to slow the migration of people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The January plan allowed 360,000 migrants per year to fly into U.S. airports from four countries. But Mayorkas and his deputies claimed that they would block and deport migrants from those four countries if they did not wait their turn for the airport parole program.

But the gatekeeper deal will allow migrants from those four countries to skip the airport parole line by moving into Mexico and then applying for the refugee program. It says:

We also commit to accept refugee resettlement referrals from qualified individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela who are already in Mexico.

Mayorkas’s airport pathway has already allowed 170,000 economic migrants from those four countries to take jobs and homes needed by young Americans.

The gatekeeper deal also expands the flow of indirect economic aid to the dictators who control those countries, because it allows their migrants to send remittances home from U.S. jobs.

Many of Biden’s migrants are pitiable, many are admirable, most are eager to work — and all were unlucky enough to be born outside the United States. For example, the Los Angeles Times reported:

Mary Otaiyi, 33, of Nigeria, carried her sleeping 4-year-old on her back while holding her 10-year-old’s hand. She said they had flown to Brazil, then walked and bused through Bolivia, Peru and onward into Mexico, taking a month to get to America. ”I came for a good life for my kids,” she said. “I have no relatives here and no job in Nigeria.”

Please meet 24 year old Parker from Memphis Tennessee he has only been in San Francisco for 4 to 5 months pic.twitter.com/qcTU0xjIvA — jj smith (@war24182236) July 25, 2023

Worse, the inflow of migrants reduces the incentive and ability of politicians, government officials, and business leaders to overcome their expanding political differences in ways that help reduce Americans’ problems.