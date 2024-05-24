Poll: Majority Not Taking Summer Vacation, 73% Cite Lack of Cash in Joe Biden’s America

Many Americans do not plan to enjoy a summer vacation in President Joe Biden’s America, a Fox News poll found in May, underscoring the economy as the number one 2024 issue for voters.

The Fox News poll found:

Of the 55 percent who are not taking a summer vacation, 73 percent do not have enough money to do so.

Seventy-two percent said higher prices impact their summer plans.

Fifteen percent do not have time and must remain focused on the daily grind.

The last time a pollster asked Americans this question, in 2010, of those who were not going on vacation, only 51 percent cited a lack of cash, while 20 percent blamed a lack of time, Fox News reported.

Increased gas and food prices are major factors in Americans’ budgets, the poll found:

Eighty-four percent said gas prices are an issue for their family, with 49 percent saying it is a huge issue

Eighty-nine percent said grocery prices are an even greater concern, with 62 percent saying it is a major problem

The poll sampled 1,126 registered voters from May 10-13, 2024, with a ± three percent margin of error.

Prices across the board spiked under Biden. The average Wisconsin family spent an extra $21,981 because of the increased cost of living under Biden, the Republican National Committee (RNC) estimated in May.

Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Chipotle raised prices by at least 75 percent, according to the Food Institute. A McDonald’s Big Mac burger, a medium beverage, and a medium fry meal cost $18 in some locations, up $10 from 2018 when former President Donald Trump was in office.

As prices escalated, families racked up credit card debt and entered into delinquencies at an increased rate, the New York Fed found on May 14.

Fifty-six percent of Americans believe Biden’s economy is in a recession, and a majority blame the president, a Harris/Guardian poll found Wednesday:

Fifty-five percent say Biden’s economy is shrinking

Fifty-six percent say the economy is in a recession

Fifty-eight percent blame Biden for the sour economy

Seventy-two percent sense rising costs from an increased rate of inflation

Eighty-one percent of Democrats say “Bidenomics” will have a positive lasting impact

Biden and his White House aides blame “corporate price gouging” as the driver of inflation despite signing massive spending packages that contributed to inflation and waging a war on American energy.

