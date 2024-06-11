Prices at In-N-Out Burger in Democrat-run California have jumped due to the $20 minimum wage, making it even more expensive for families to enjoy a simple meal together.

The fast food restaurant’s Double-Double with fries and a drink costs over $10 in the state before adding in tax, the Orange County Register reported on Sunday.

“A meal at In-N-Out is now $10.45 for a Double-Double, $8.65 for a cheeseburger, and $8.15 for a hamburger outside the headquarters in Irvine,” the outlet said.

In April, In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder said she fought in company meetings to keep costs low as fast food prices in California rose due to inflation and the updated minimum wage that went into effect on April 1 after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed it in 2023, the New York Post reported.

“I was sitting in VP meetings going toe-to-toe saying ‘we can’t raise the prices that much, we can’t.’ I felt such an obligation to look out for our customer,” she stated.

Meanwhile, approximately 10,000 fast food jobs have reportedly been cut at California fast food joints due to the minimum wage hike.

It is also important to note that Walmart has been seeing an increasing number of sales as customers are reportedly buying more groceries and skipping the fast food counters as inflation slams their pocketbooks, Breitbart News reported in May.

The outlet continued:

Some customers feel that grocery store items have grown cheaper while fast food has grown more expensive. Due to the uptick in sales, Walmart’s stock saw an “all-time high Thursday, after it beat Wall Street’s quarterly sales and revenue expectations, and said it expected its full-year results to be on the high end of, or better than, its previous forecast,” according to CNBC. Walmart also saw a 3.8% rise in transactions in both its stores and online this past quarter. Meanwhile, restaurants like McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Yum Brands have seen a downward trend in sales.

In addition, Lending Tree recently surveyed 2,000 American adults and found that 78 percent of them now view fast food as a luxury. The news comes as inflation bears down on people across the nation under President Biden’s (D) leadership, per Breitbart News.