Analysis: Biden-Harris Policy Gives Rich Homeowners Billions in Tax Credits; Poor Get Almost Nothing

“It’s basically people that are pretty wealthy are getting significantly large tax credits for making their home more energy-efficient,” Brookings Institution economist Sanjay Patnaik told Politico.

“These tax credits don’t increase the affordability for families making over $500,000. They can already afford it. And they get lower energy prices,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

The policy is an example of Vice President Kamala Harris’s record that has created a so-called “catch-22” for her campaign: Harris cannot campaign on reducing soaring costs without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies. Harris, however, must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

In turn, Harris’s rhetoric is duplicitous, providing Republicans a line of attack.

Harris simultaneously takes credit for some of the Biden-Harris administration’s record and casts former President Donald Trump as the incumbent. The contradiction wrongly frames Trump as the candidate responsible for stagnant wages and spiking costs of living, two situations that arose under the Biden-Harris administration.

