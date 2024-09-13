Grocery Store Chain Aldi Raising Minimum Wage to $18 and $23 an Hour

Popular grocery store chain Aldi announced on September 4 that it is raising its minimum wage to $18 and $23 an hour due to the company’s growth.

Aldi’s press release further noted that it is looking to hire more than 13,000 store and warehouse workers nationwide as the holidays approach and the company opens additional stores.

The announcement continued:

Known for its commitment to competitive compensation, the new national average starting wages for open ALDI store and warehouse positions will be $18 and $23 per hour, respectively, based on market and position. At ALDI, those working more than 30 hours a week have access to healthcare insurance, paid time off and more. In 2023, the retailer also introduced new perks in response to employee feedback, including flexible scheduling and 100% paid parental and caregiver leave.

It is important to note that California’s mandate that fast food workers receive a minimum wage of $20 an hour took effect in April, and Breitbart News pointed out, “Minimum wage hikes tend to eliminate jobs for the most vulnerable, least-skilled workers in jobs that do not produce enough revenue to support the high-wage level.”

Aldi is planning to add 800 stores across the United States in the next five years, the Associated Press (AP) reported in March. The news comes as people are grappling with inflation and trying to save money in President Joe Biden’s America.

“Inflation has led many consumers to change the way they shop. Tired of prices that remain about 19%, on average, above where they were before the pandemic, consumers are seeking new avenues to cut down on spending,” the AP article said, noting that shoppers are choosing store-brand items, buying at discount stores, or purchasing fewer items.

In September 2022, data suggested costs at discount stores rose due to inflation, and Aldi’s prices reportedly jumped 17 percent, according to Breitbart News.

Consumer prices have soared 20.2 percent since Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden took office, per the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), Breitbart News reported on August 15.

“Americans continue to feel the strain of runaway inflation,” the outlet said, adding, “That is the worst inflation record for any president since Jimmy Carter.”