Washington Post Poll: A Majority of Americans in Battleground States Trust Trump on The Economy

With just two weeks to go before election day, former president Donald Trump has commanding leads over Vice President Kamala Harris on the economy, immigration, and inflation across the seven battleground states whose voters are likely to determine who succeeds President Joe Biden in the White House.

A Washington Post-Schar School poll of more than 5,000 registered voters in seven battleground states, conducted in the first half of October, found that a 51 percent majority say they trust Trump would do a better job handling the economy. Just 36 percent say they trust Harris would be better.

The results reflect surveys of registered voters in Arizona, George, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Trump enjoys a similar advantage on immigration. Fifty-two percent say they trust Trump more on immigration, versus just 33 percent who say they trust Harris.

When it comes to inflation, 49 percent say Trump would do a better job. Thirty-three percent say Harris would.

Ninety percent of voters say the economy will be important to their vote this year, including 65 percent who say it is extremely important. Three percent say the economy is excellent and 27 percent say it is good. Thirty-nine percent said the economy is not so good and 31 percent describe it as poor.

Fifty-eight percent say the economy is getting worse, 21 percent say it is getting better. Twenty-one percent say it is staying the same. Sixty-four percent say they think inflation is getting worse, while 19 percent say it is getting better, and 18 percent say it is staying the same.