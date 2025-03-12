Census Shows Joe Biden Inflated Foreign Population to Record 15.8% of U.S. with 8.3M People in 4 Years

The federal government’s latest data showed that President Joe Biden’s deputies exploded the foreign-born share of the United States by at least 8.3 million, up to a record 15.8 percent, or one in six people.

“The January 2025 household survey is the first government survey to be adjusted based on a new methodology developed by the Census Bureau to better estimate migration,” said Steven Camarota, the chief researcher at the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

“The January data shows the foreign-born grew an unprecedented 8.3 million in the last four years,” he said.

“The overall foreign-born hit 53.3 million and 15.8 percent of the total U.S. population [of 333 million] in January 2025 — both new record highs,” he said.

In 2023, the Census Bureau said the foreign-born share of the U.S. population would not hit 15.8 percent until 2042.

The record-breaking inflow was carefully engineered by President Joe Biden’s pro-migration border czar, Alejandro Mayorkas. The business-backed, Cuban-born progressive opened many doors in the U.S. borders to a flood of legal, illegal, and quasi-legal migrants while Democrats in Congress funded the inflow.

Divided GOP legislators managed to slow the flood, but not by much.

The CIS reported:

The current numbers have rendered Census Bureau projections obsolete. Just two years ago, the Bureau projected the foreign-born share would not reach 15.8 percent until 2042. The 53.3 million foreign-born residents are the largest number ever in U.S. history; and the 8.3 million increase in the last four years is larger than the growth in the preceding 12 years. The above figures represent net growth. New arrivals are offset by outmigration and deaths in the existing immigrant population. Our best estimate is that 11.5 to 12.5 million legal and illegal immigrants settled in the country in the last four years. Although some immigrants are missed by government surveys, our preliminary estimate is that there are 15.4 million illegal immigrants in the January 2025 CPS, an increase of more than 50 percent (5.4 million) over the last four years in the survey. In the last four years, Latin America accounted for 58 percent (4.9 million) of the increase in the foreign-born, India 12 percent (958,000), the Middle East 8 percent (690,000), and China 7 percent (621,000). Of all immigrants, 60 percent are employed. As in any human population some work, but others are caregivers, disabled, children, elderly, or have no desire to work.

The Biden flood has been hugely damaging to citizens and their families, even as it benefited investors, employers, and migrants.

Overall, 300 million blue-collar and white-collar Americans lost power in the labor and housing markets, and they lost much workplace investment, productivity, and training once enabled by employers. For example, many college graduates lost career opportunities as Mayorkas expanded the inflow of white-collar workers, such as H-1B visa workers.

Citizens also lost civic stability to government-imposed social diversity, and lost political power to the expanding blocs of ethnic voters who demand benefits for their particular communities, cultures, and home countries.

Americans also grew disgusted at the government’s migration policy as it spent billions of dollars to extract human resources from poor countries for use in the U.S. economy, regardless of the massive loss of life among migrants and Americans.

Mayorkas wanted the inflow to help U.S. employers with a flood of consumers, renters, and low-wage workers — even though this would also cut wages for Americans and their families.

In December 2022, for example, Mayorkas told ElPasoMatters.org:

Our immigration system as a whole is broken. It hasn’t been updated or reformed in more than 40 years. We look to our partner to the north that has a much more nimble immigration system that can be retooled to the needs at the moment. For example, Canada is in need of 1 million workers and they have agreed that in 2023, they will admit 1.4 million… immigrants to fill that labor need that Canadians themselves cannot. We are stuck in antiquated laws that do not meet our current [business] needs.

But Mayorkas’ pro-migration strategy created huge political risks for the Democratic Party’s coalition of rival interest groups, overplaying his party’s demographic cards.

In November, American citizens responded by putting Donald Trump and his pro-American policies back into the White House. Within a few weeks of his January inauguration, Trump stopped the southern inflow, helping to nudge up wages by February.