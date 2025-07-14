Breitbart News Hosting Policy Event with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Breitbart News is hosting a policy event with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, shortly after Republicans in Congress rallied to make President Donald Trump’s America First agenda a reality with the passage and subsequent signing of the “big, beautiful bill.”

The event, a discussion with Secretary Bessent and Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, is taking place Wednesday, July 30 in Washington, DC. Breitbart News is partnering with CGCN and the ALFA Institute to put on the event, which begins at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The event comes as Trump’s economic successes keep stacking up. Tariff revenue produced an unexpected surplus for the government in June, and each time they come out economic indicators keep pointing to a stronger and stronger economy for the president in his second term. Trump’s policies have also unleashed a blue-collar wage boom, and now with the president’s signature legislation signed into law the expectation is the economy will continue to get stronger.

In addition to Boyle’s discussion with Bessent at the event, Breitbart News Economic Editor John Carney will interview Treasury Department official Joe Lavorgna — a top counselor to Secretary Bessent. More programming at this event is also possible and will be announced closer to the date.

“Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has demonstrated the first half of this year just how critical he is to implementing all of President Trump’s economic agenda, from his involvement in negotiations worldwide on trade and peace deals to his role in shaping the One Big Beautiful Bill which is now the law of the land,” Boyle said in a statement ahead of the event.

“There’s no more crucial voice at the president’s side when it comes to matters that move markets as Trump seeks to rewrite the global economic order in a manner that puts America First and the United States again as the shining city on a hill for the whole world to look up at,” he continued.

“That’s why we’re continuing our event series with Secretary Bessent as we seek to help our audience as well as major power brokers and industry players understand and appreciate exactly what is coming down the pike as they make decisions on the future — and there is no better place to get that foresight of what’s coming than Breitbart News,” Boyle added.

Sam Geduldig, Managing Partner of CGCN, put it this way: “There is Secretary Bessent, and then there’s everyone else.”

“In three decades in Washington, I’ve never seen a Treasury Secretary with his level of command. No ego, no nonsense — just clarity,” he said. “CGCN is proud to be a part of this event.”

“America’s industrial comeback requires bold policy and smart capital,” Matt Sparks, cofounder of The ALFA Institute, said in a statement. “Secretary Bessent is exactly the leader we need to catalyze a new era of national strength.”

Bessent has worked as a key player in America’s trade talks and served as a strong supporter of the “big, beautiful bill,” urging “full GOP support” in the weeks leading up to the final passage of the measure, the latter of which solidifies Trump’s tax cuts, makes no tax on tips and overtime a reality, and much, much more.

This will be the fourth policy event held by Breitbart News, coming after a successful policy discussion with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in March, followed by a conversation with Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in May, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright in June.

This event with Bessent is particularly important as the Treasury Secretary previously told Breitbart News that he regularly reads this outlet to get his news and information. In a June interview, Bessent said Breitbart News is “my number one source every morning” for news — and he added that he and Carney are “in constant touch” and that Carney is “one of the top three business reporters in America.”