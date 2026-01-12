Nolte: National Gas Price Average Falls to $2.79, Lowest Since 2021

The average national price for a gallon of gas dropped to $2.796, the lowest we’ve seen since 2021, per AAA.

One month ago, the average was $2.93.

For obvious reasons, the White House is eager to spread this good news.

“In 43 states, the average gas price is below $3/gal. In 30 states, it’s below $2.75/gal,” wrote the White House’s official Rapid Response X account. “In 17 states, it’s at or below $2.50/gal.”

“You can find it at or below $2/gal at certain stations in at least 19 states: AZ, CO, IA, KS, LA, MS, MN, MO, NE, NM, NV, OK, OH, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WY.”

The cost of gas is the tip of the wedge to achieve that new word everyone’s using these days: affordability.

Those gas station signs we all pass displaying that day’s cost per gallon acts as a national barometer about how we feel about the economy. People instinctually understand that a steady and reasonable cost per gallon reflects a steady and healthy economy. In turn, this affects how people feel about the country and those in charge of the country. I’ve always said that former President Bill Clinton would not have survived the Monica Lewinsky scandal had gas not been hovering around $1.00 per gallon at the time.

Then there are the very real effects of lower gas prices. Energy costs directly affect the cost of everything else because everything requires energy in some way — either to be produced, stored, or transported.

Remember all those additional fees we saw added to the cost of goods and services when gas prices exploded under President Autopen?

President Trump understands two things: 1) that Climate Change is a political tactic for the left to grab more control over our lives, and 2) low energy costs through exploration, drilling, and refining are the key to taming inflation.

One can only wonder what all that liberated Venezuelan oil will do for energy costs.

Another key to affordability is deporting illegal aliens. Illegals depress the wages of the working class and, due to their massive numbers, increase the demand for housing, which increases the cost of housing (and energy).

This is why the White House is also bragging on deportations and home prices.

Democrats understand that everything Trump is doing will ensure the economy booms, which is why they are doing everything in their power to stop the deportations and tie Trump’s hands in Venezuela and oil exploration.

They know that once the American people get a taste of the rewards stemming directly from Trump’s policies, it will hurt their chances during the midterms and any hope of reclaiming the White House in 2028.

