Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem faced down Democrat and Republican senators on Tuesday who used a hearing to complain about ICE enforcement.

Retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis (NC) announced to Noem during the hearing that the large numbers of deportations are “a disaster under your leadership, a disaster.”

Tillis, who has long supported campaigns to help companies hire migrant workers, complained that White House counselor Stephen Miller wants many more deportations instead of a smaller, select number. Tillis said:

1,000 a day, 6,000 a day, 9,000 a day, because numbers matter, right? No, they don’t matter. Quality Matters, not quantity. Quality! And what we’ve seen is a disaster under your leadership, a disaster.

Noem touted the benefits for Americans and urged Democrats to restart funding for the agency’s activities:

Since the start of President Trump’s second term, daily encounters along the southwest border declined by 96 percent compared to the Biden administration’s daily average … For 10 straight months, the Border Patrol has released zero illegal aliens into the interior of the United States. In President Trump’s historic first year back in office, nearly 3 million illegal aliens have left the United States as a result of the administration’s enforcement efforts from following the law. That includes 2.2 million that have voluntarily left and returned back to their home countries, and more than 675,000 deportations. The majority of the aliens that were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have a criminal record and have been charged with or convicted of secondary crimes in addition to their initial crime of being in the United States illegally. During this period, ICE has arrested over 1,500 known and suspected terrorists … many of them were allowed to come into this country.

“We have also the lowest murder rate in the last 125 years,” Noem said.

During the hearing, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) pushed back against Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), saying, “I would have Laken Riley stand up. I would have Kayla Hamilton stand up. I would have Jocelyn Nungaray stand up. I would have Rachel Morin stand up… but they CAN’T because they’re dead. They were mu*dered by illegal immigrants that were let into this country by Joe Biden.”

Watch:

Trump’s 2024 deportation mandate is now shifting wealth back to ordinary Americans.

Wages are up, and housing costs are down. Inflation is declining, transport costs are shrinking, crime is dropping, and corporations are spending heavily to help Americans become more productive. The resulting prosperity will likely help to raise birth rates, as husbands gain higher wages and wives gain greater confidence in the future.

Some measures have been taken to curb white-collar migration, such as H-1B visas and OPT work permits, but not enough to reduce the record level of white-collar underemployment going into the November midterm election.