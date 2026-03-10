Nolte: Yamaha Latest Company to Flee Democrat-run California

Yamaha Motor Corp. is joining the parade of corporations fleeing Democrat-run California.

Orange County has been home to Yamaha for some 50 years. Currently, the company employs about 250 Californians and occupies a 279,000-square-foot office building on a 25-acre campus.

Yamaha will begin the move this year and expects to finish its relocation to Georgia by 2028.

“The motorcycle and motorsports giant says the move is part of major ‘structural reforms’ meant to boost profits as costs climb — including pressure from tariffs imposed during the administration of President Donald Trump and shifting market conditions,” reports the California Post.

“Georgia isn’t new territory for Yamaha,” the report adds. “The company already shifted its marine division there in 1999 and moved its motorsports operations in 2019 — making the headquarters relocation the final piece of the puzzle.”

I do find the mention of Trump’s tariffs interesting. It’s not as though those tariffs are unique to companies located in the former Golden State. Yamaha will pay those same tariffs in Georgia.

This isn’t about the tariffs. This is about the insane cost of doing business in a Democrat-run state.

We all know what’s going on here… California is a disaster deliberately created by Democrats and Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom to turn the state into a Third World shit hole where Democrats can rule forever. They want to chase out the Normal People who won’t live in a shit hole. Then, so that they don’t lose congressional seats or the electoral votes that choose the U.S. presidency, they import millions of illegal aliens from the Third World and ensure they are counted in the U.S. Census.

Decline is a choice, and California Democrats have chosen decline. Decline is what happens when you refuse to imprison criminals, open your borders, raise taxes, and increase the cost of energy. And that’s exactly what Democrats have chosen to do.