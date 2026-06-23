President Donald Trump’s migration curbs are reducing the rents paid by Americans for their housing, says the White House.

“Rents are falling sharply across the country for the first time in years as the record surge in illegal immigration has been reversed,” said a June 22 statement, which notes that Trump has stopped the rapid increases caused by President Joe Biden’s migration and has also pushed rents down by 4.4 percent.

It continued:

Rents in major metro areas have dropped significantly from their Biden-era peaks. In many cities, these declines mean hundreds of dollars back into family budgets every month — relief that was impossible under policies that flooded communities with millions of new arrivals. The driver is clear: President Trump’s border policies are working. Net international migration collapsed more than 50% nationally in 2025 — the sharpest drop on record — easing the crushing pressure on housing created by Biden’s open borders disaster. With far fewer new arrivals competing for housing, vacancy rates have risen and landlords are now forced to compete on price. … When America controls its borders and enforces its laws, American workers and families win — on housing, wages, and quality of life.”

Establishment reports increasingly admit the damage to Americans caused by the Democrats’ eagerness to welcome legal and illegal migrants.

“A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that [illegal migration] can explain about 30% of the total growth in house prices and 20% of total growth in rents over the [Biden presidency] boom period,” according to a March 2026 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Also, more GOP politicians are spotlighting the link between migration and rents — despite the risk of a backlash by local landlords, real-estate investors, and business donors:

Biden’s rent spikes have done the most damage to young Americans who want to leave their parents’ houses and get married:

But many business-backed pro-migration advocates are eager to minimize the damage, even though mass migration is also spiking rents in the U.K., France, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Canada, and many other countries.

“This is nonsense,” claimed Aaron Reichlin, an advocate for the American Immigration Council. “We know why housing spiked: COVID! The spike began months BEFORE the huge rise in migrants entering,” he insisted, before acknowledging that migration does impact rents:

I am not denying that there is at least some link between immigrants and housing prices. But that’s very different from saying … that the sole cause of the radical increase in housing prices in recent years is undocumented immigrants.

The issue is ignored by nearly all establishment outlets, partly because their reporters do not have the authority to describe the damage caused by migration to ordinary Americans.

But even the business-backed, pro-migration Cato Institute admits that all migration — legal or not — forces young Americans to pay more for housing:

Even immigrants who work in construction increase housing demand first before they can construct more housing. That increase in demand drives up prices and incentivizes new supply through further construction, renovation, or increasing the supply of rental units through other means. However, the marginal immigrant increases housing demand more than he increases housing supply.

For several years, Vice President JD Vance has been spotlighting the impact of migration on rents.

“To me [this] is maybe the most important because I care so much about our young people being able to afford a good life, a lot of young people are saying, ‘Housing is way too expensive,’” Vance told Fox News in 2024, adding:

Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants who are taking houses, which ought by right go to American citizens and at the same time, we weren’t building enough new houses to begin with even for the population we have.

Breitbart News has published many articles on the damage caused by pro-migration policy to Americans’ housing prices.