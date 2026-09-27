DHS Debunks ICE Deportation Stand-Down Rumor

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is denying a Saturday evening rumor claiming ICE agents were told to stop arresting non-violent illegal migrants.

“This is false,” the agency announced just after midnight:

No one is off the table. We will continue to arrest any and all illegal aliens that come into our path. Anyone in our country illegally will be arrested and deported. In an effort to protect American citizens, ICE has initiated a nationwide public safety surge in sanctuary cities where our brave officers will be targeting criminal illegal aliens—many released from jails by sanctuary politicians—including murderers, rapists, child predators, and gang members.

The rumor spread rapidly on Saturday night because many Trump voters see the growing pressure by the GOP’s pro-migration establishment.

For example, long-time GOP advisor Karl Rove criticized Trump’s pro-American migration policy during a left-wing event in Texas on Saturday:

Business pressure has prodded Trump to sharply reduce ICE operations against the mass employment of low-wage illegals at hotels, restaurants, gas stations, retail stores, and farms. But Trump has also blocked the inflow of new migrants, and his ICE agency is arresting roughly 50,000 migrants per month.

Deportations have likely exceeded 2 million, and his deputies are also trimming the massive use of white-collar visa workers.

Trump’s uncomfortable zig-zag politics is helping to preserve Trump’s populist-and-business coalition before the 2026 election while also moving the nation towards the goal of restoring Americans’ political and economic power in their home country.

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Trump’s deputies used Fox News reporter Bill Melugin to shut down the rumor:

I’ve spoken on the phone with President Trump and nine ICE & DHS sources about this today. Here’s what I’ve learned. Yes, this verbal guidance did go out to ICE offices across the country last night. I’ve spoken with ICE agents who received it & were shocked & frustrated by it. It’s unclear who it started with. However, I’m told it’s erroneous, was some type of “miscommunication” during conversations about prioritizing “worst first”, and there is no change in immigration enforcement policy. President Trump tells me anyone in the country illegally remains “on the table” for ICE arrest & deportation. I’m also told new guidance went out to ICE field offices tonight to reaffirm this and that yes, arrests of illegal aliens and “collaterals” without additional criminal history will continue. ICE sources confirm to me they received the new guidance. I’m not really sure what happened here – but everyone is on the same page, including President Trump, in telling me that his immigration enforcement agenda isn’t scaling back.

As the rumor was spreading online, President Trump was using his social media account to slam GOP amnesty advocate Rep. Maria Salazar. She is working with pro-migration GOP legislators to pass a massive corporate giveaway in the lame-duck session after the election.