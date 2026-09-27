Trump Slams Amnesty Advocate Rep. Maria Salazar

President Donald Trump used his Truth Social account to broadcast social-media messages Saturday that trash pro-amnesty Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL).

The business-backed GOP legislator Salazar is touting her “Digndad” bill that would legalize and import perhaps 17 million migrants.

She even touts the bill as intended to provide “cheap labor” to many employers.

Trump shared these messages:

Salazar won her primary in August with 81 percent of the vote partly because she was endorsed by Trump.

The posts are likely intended to deter other GOP members from joining Salazar’s push to pass her cheap-labor and amnesty bill through the House. The push is using on a discharge petition that might force a vote and passage of the bill in the lame-duck session after the November election.

That timing allows retiring GOP politicians to provide a last-minute favor to business donors.

In mid-September, Salazar posted a video rebuking Trump for following through on his mass deportation promise. The ad featured Salazar denying the amnesty that is in her amnesty bill, and also wooing Trump with flattery as a second President Abraham Lincoln:

President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far. In July, 50 percent of the 50,000 people that were detained had no criminal record. Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today. You can be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism. I’m not talking about giving them amnesty. I’m talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land, and only you can do that.

Trump’s posts reject Salazar’s flattery:

Salazar is being bankrolled and applauded by many of the big-money donor groups in the GOP, and by Rupert Murdoch, owner of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

She’s being supported by some GOP members who put foreigners ahead of citizens, including Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).

Numerous GOP House members back her corporate-giveaway amnesty bill.

She’s also being backed by many Democrats who promote migrants above citizens.