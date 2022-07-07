The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the National Education Association (NEA), and multiple other leftwing organizations claim that students are “never” too young to attempt to change their sex and that “age and maturity … should never be a basis for denying … a transition,” even noting that young minds are “flexible.”

The shocking claim is in a document titled “Schools in Transition: A Guide for Supporting Transgender Students in K-12 Schools,” which was authored by contributors from the ACLU, the NEA, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Gender Spectrum, and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR).

In the section titled “Age and Grade Level,” the document argues that “a student’s age and maturity — or that of their peers — should never be a basis for denying a transgender student an opportunity to transition.”

“While it is important to include a student’s age and grade level as factors to consider in the planning process, it should never be used to justify delaying or denying a student’s gender transition,” the document continues.

The document goes on to discuss the role of teachers and administrators, saying “Regardless of the age … there are many activities and lessons that can effectively scaffold a student’s gender transition. Educators, administrators, parents and the transgender student should work together to identify age-appropriate materials for those lessons.”

The document, authored by people from an alliance of leftwing organizations, even notes that teaching children about transgenderism and the transitioning process when they are young may be advantageous since kids have malleable minds. The document reads, “[I]n most cases younger students are much more flexible in their thinking.”

Joel Baum, the Senior Director of Professional Development and Family Services for Gender Spectrum, is one of the lead authors of the document. Breitbart News revealed that Baum was one of the facilitators of a training on gender and sexuality for the National Association of Independent Schools, America’s largest private school network.

The training was conducted in partnership with Gender Spectrum — an organization sponsored by a firm of transgender surgeons called Align Surgical — which has hosted online chat groups that mix minors and adults.

The ACLU and the NEA did not respond to requests for comment.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com