Content creator Jayla Henry was spending time with her little boy recently when he said the words she has wanted to hear for a long time.

Henry was making Christmas cookies with her four-year-old son, Braylon, when he said, “Thank you, Mom,” adding, “I love you, Mommy,” Today reported Friday.

It was the first time her little boy spoke the words without being prompted to do so, and Henry could not believe her own ears.

“Sugar cookies with an extra cup of sugar thanks to Braylon,” she wrote in the Instagram post on Wednesday, adding it was a big moment for her because she had prayed for the day when her son would tell her he loved her.

According to Henry, Braylon was 18 months when the family learned he had a speech delay and began working with a speech-language pathologist in Michigan.

When a child is 18-months-old, the signs of speech delay are when they prefer gestures instead of vocal communication, according to Kids Health.

“The speech therapist will work with your child to improve speech and language skills, and show you what to do at home to help your child,” the site read.

Henry and her husband began helping their little boy when they moved to Texas a few months ago, and Braylon has continued working to improve.

Henry said, “He never gets frustrated. He’ll just keep repeating a word until he gets it right. He’s an avid learner.”

According to the Healthy Children website, some speech delays can be temporary and “may resolve on their own or with a little extra help from family.”

“In some cases, your child will need more help from a trained professional, a speech and language therapist, to learn to communicate,” the site read.

Meanwhile, Henry’s followers expressed their joy over the touching video, one person writing, “Nothing compares to this true love! And yes I’m crying. I know I’m not the only one either.”

“He is such a sweet soul,” another commented.