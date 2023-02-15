Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is set to host a book reading event for sixth graders that will “affirm transgender and non-binary youth.”

The virtual reading event, which will take place on the morning of February 16th, is part of “LA Unified’s second annual observance of the Jazz & Friends National Day of School and Community Readings.”

The National Day of Reading is organized by the Human Rights Coalition (HRC), a pro-transgender advocacy group, and the event is named after Jazz Jennings, a man who “knew that she had a girl’s brain in a boy’s body” since he was two. Jennings has “become a spokesperson for transkids everywhere,” according to a summary from Amazon.

During the event, students will listen to a reading of a book called Red, about a blue crayon that is told by family and friends that he is actually red.

The book is included in the HRC’s National Day of Reading Organizing Toolkit, which is meant to facilitate “a celebration of stories supporting transgender and non-binary youth.” The toolkit also includes other books, such as “When Aidan Became a Brother,” which centers around a young girl who identifies as a boy. A discussion question for the book reads “What does it mean to be transgender?”

Meanwhile, instructions for one activity reads, “What names would you choose to pick from for a new baby? We think of many names as ‘boy names’ and ‘girl names,’ but that doesn’t include all the genders that people can be. Make a list of names that you would like for a baby who might be a boy, girl, both or neither.”

“When Aidan Became a Brother is a heartwarming book that will resonate with transgender children,” the description says.

Breitbart News previously reported that the LAUSD worked alongside a group called Open Books, which was previously named Gender Nation, to promote transgenderism to its students. The group seeks to “validate children with LGBTQ+ storytelling” by furnishing public schools with books that endorse child transgenderism.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.