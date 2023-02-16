Conservative Michigan County Sponsors University’s Raunchy ‘Sex Week’

A conservative Michigan county is sponsoring a university’s “sex week,” which features “kinky karaoke and condom cupcakes,” a local outlet reported.

Michigan’s Ottawa County, which overwhelmingly supported President Trump in the 2020 election, is listed as a sponsor for a “sex education week” at Grand Valley State University.

One event during the week was titled “What is Sex?” told students about polyamory and included various vocabulary terms. “Anchor partner,” “consensual non-monogamy,” and “ethical slut,” “one penis policy,” and “nesting partner” were among the terms included in a presentation.

There was also a lesson on “bondage … dominance/submission … sadism/masochism” which discussed “Japanese rope bondage.” One slide said that “fetishes and kinks can coexist” and provided an example which read “being stomped can be a sexual thrill … crush fetishists.”

Another slide talked about the different terms that people who identify as transgender use to describe their genitals. Some terms included “dicklet,” “t-dick,” “muff,” “shenis,” “wand,” and “front hole” among others.

Students learned “What We Wish Sex Ed Taught Us” at an event called “Talk Sex(y) to Me Tuesday.” The event covered “lube, virginity, pleasure, communication, and more!”

Meanwhile, at a “Sex Ed Resource Fair,” students were provided with free condoms and other “goodies” while a sex toy shop called “Naughty and Nice” had “demo products, coupons and giveaways.” An event called “kinky karaoke and cupcakes” was set to take place later that night and was advertised as “a night of fun with sex-related songs and condom cupcakes.”

The next day however, Naughty and Nice offered a sex toy demonstration called “Add it to the Mix.” The event listing stated “Join us for an event where we learn about sex toys, strap-ons, and how assistive devices are fun and may be necessary for various populations.”

At another event during sex week called “Frisky Friday,” resources used and distributed by organizers referred to women as “vulva owners” and men as “penis owners.”

“Use the terms ‘people with penises’ or ‘vulva-owners’ instead of saying men and women, since not all people who have a penis or vagina will identify as a man or woman,” it instructed students.

Ottawa County was removed from the list of partners following the report from the Midwesterner.

