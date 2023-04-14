A transgender activist at the University of Washington confronted a Turning Point USA student group and accused them of supporting “the genocide of trans kids” before flipping over their table display and shouting, “Get the fuck off my campus, you Nazi!”

A Turning Point USA (TPUSA) representative filmed the incident in which the individual — who appeared to be a man wearing a dress and a mask (outdoors, apparently after the Biden Administration had formally ended the national COVID-19 emergency) — used explicit language and destroyed the conservative student group’s table display.

The undated video begins with the transgender activist mid-sentence, saying, “Yeah, you just support the genocide of trans kids,” to which one of the TPUSA representatives says, “That’s such an assumption.”

Some of that ‘tolerance’ at @UW! We’re not going anywhere and will continue to have a presence on campus!@tpusastudents @TPUSA @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/6XswW24joA — Rachel Anderson (@RachelA1776) April 12, 2023

“That’s such an assumption, right, with all of this shit,” the trans activist says, gesturing toward the items on the Turning Point USA table, to which the TPUSA rep responds by asking, “What is anti-trans on the table?”

“You’re TPUSA, you dumb bitches. Whatever,” the transgender activist says before flipping the table over, sending all of its contents to the ground and shouting, “Get the fuck off my campus, you Nazi!”

The University of Washington did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

The attack is not an isolated incident, as transgender left-wing activists and their allies are getting physically aggressive with conservatives on other campuses, as well.

Last week, former NCAA women’s swimming star Riley Gaines was “ambushed” and “hit by a man wearing a dress” after giving a speech about saving women’s sports during a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute event on San Francisco State University’s campus.

She was also barricaded in a room for three hours while radical left-wing activists repeatedly screamed, “Trans rights are human rights!”

A week before that, pro-abortion protestors attacked a pro-life event at Virginia Commonwealth University featuring Students for Life of America President Kristen Hawkins and Turning Point USA contributor Isabel Brown.

Before that, left-wing and LGBTQ activists at UC Davis were arrested after vandalizing university property during an event featuring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The incident came just hours after UC Davis chancellor Gary S. May declared Kirk a “proponent of hate” and encouraged students to “neutralize and negate” TPUSA’s influence on campus.

