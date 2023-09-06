California Judge Halts School District’s Transgender Parental Notification Policy

A California judge granted the state government’s request for a temporary restraining order against the Chino Valley Unified School District’s new policy requiring parents to be notified if a child wishes to become transgender.

Though the full case will resume in October, San Bernardino Superior Court Judge Thomas Garza — appointed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) in 2007 — seemed inclined to rule in favor of the state’s argument that the policy violates the rights of children who say they are transgender, and against the district’s contention that the policy is a common-sense rule that protects children and the rights of parents to be involved in their children’s upbringing.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

Garza … found Chino Valley’s policy “too broad, too general” and without a “clear purpose or reference of parental support and involvement.” … Sonja Shaw, president of Chino Valley’s school board, also took issue with Garza’s ruling, contending the board had “spent months assembling a thoughtful policy that allows parents to be involved in the upbringing in their child’s life.” “The policy does not stop any lifestyle changes,” she said in a text message. “It simply says the parents have a right to know what is going on at school and not be the last person informed.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his administration have been targeting local school district that dissent from the state’s radical left-wing line on transgenderism and other social issues in schools. California sued the school district despite there being no clear legal authority preventing districts from adopting parental notification policies.

A recent poll suggested 84% of California voters favor parental notification policies.

On Thursday, the Orange County Register notes, the local school board is scheduled to debate a parental notification policy on Thursday that is similar to the one the state has challenged in Chino Valley.

