A school board meeting got heated when communists went up against parents’ rights activists Thursday in Orange County, California.

The Orange Unified School Board was about to pass a parental notification policy that makes it a requirement for staff members to tell parents when their child “identifies” as “transgender,” Fox News reported Saturday.

However, members of the Revolutionary Communist Party became boisterous, which turned into shouting coming from both groups.

Officers eventually escorted the communists from the meeting, and video footage shows one of the moments when things grew tense and loud:

“As part of the Revolutionary Communists we actually are here to say that this policy, and even having the discussion about changing the words in this policy and trying to reach across the aisle with fascism is just completely the wrong term,” one of the communists told listeners from the podium:

We are getting organized for a real revolution to get rid of this system, to get to a whole society and world where LGBT people are actually treated and viewed as full human beings. Any kind of trying to negotiate with any of these fascists in the room, on the board, is illegitimate. And any decent people who actually want to fight for the humanity of LGBT people should be getting organized for revolution to overthrow this whole system that gave birth to this white supremacy and this male supremacy. We have a constitution after the revolution that would replace the U.S. Constitution that would actually uphold the rights of LGBT people and not have to negotiate all of the ugly terms that are being said right now in society.

.@RobBonta didn’t send his best to oppose the parental notification policy at the @OrangeUnifiedCA board meeting tonight. A self proclaimed revolutionary communist is calling to overthrow the government in her opposition to the policy. pic.twitter.com/AwlUsY8kbq — Jonathan Zachreson (@JZachreson) September 8, 2023

Another woman wearing the same t-shirt as the first woman said, “The whole situation in this country is coming to a head. It is accelerating to an all-out crisis of Christian fundamentalist fascists going for power.”

Communists show up to California school district board meeting calling Christian’s fascists and calling for a revolution. #orangeunified #loka #ParentalRights pic.twitter.com/OIDS8HtDz7 — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) September 8, 2023

The school board later voted unanimously to pass the policy. However, three board members who did not agree with it had left the room in a show of protest.

More video footage appears to show the communist protesters holding signs while one person chanted, “Gay, straight, trans, queer, fight for the future, no fear!”

One person in a group nearby held a sign that read, “Educate Don’t Indoctrinate”:

HAPPENING NOW: Fake Communists at Orange County School Board meeting. Actual escapees of communist China in attendance. pic.twitter.com/5huM4ZKMEa — Belissa Cohen #NoFemaleLanguage4Men (@BelissaCohen) September 8, 2023

The Revolutionary Communist Party identified the two female speakers as Michelle Xai and Lucha Bright, who are revcoms, also known as revolutionary communists. They are members of the Revolution Club in Los Angeles.

The group told Fox it was against the recent policy, claiming it is “a fascist violation of the rights, privacy and lives of LGBTQ youth by outing them against their will. This policy is not about ‘parent’s rights,’ it’s about terrorizing LGBTQ people.”