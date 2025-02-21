President Donald Trump’s U.S. Department of Education has identified and removed more than 2,300 webpages related to the DEI and pro-LGBTQIA+ agenda of the Biden administration, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Screenshots of several of the deleted webpages and corresponding materials obtained by Breitbart News show how Biden’s Education Department encouraged the hiring tof eachers based on race in the name of “diversity” and advised schools to “respect all students’ gender identities” and use “inclusive language.”

One now-defunct page referred to an initiative that was a “call to action…to advance educational equity and excellence,” and was titled “Brief: Eliminating Educator Shortages through Increasing Educator Diversity and Addressing High-Need Shortage Areas.”

The brief states that Biden’s Education Department was committed to a “comprehensive policy agenda to recruit, prepare, and retain a racially, culturally, and linguistically diverse and well-prepared educator workforce.”

“This includes promoting educator diversity while recruiting, preparing, retaining, and supporting teachers, administrators, and other educators and ensuring that education is a profession that people from all backgrounds can pursue,” the November 2023 document reads.

A fact sheet from October 2o21 advised schools how to “support intersex students.” The fact sheet urged the use of “inclusive language in school missions statements,” and told schools to “[a]dopt policies that respect all students’ gender identities and, where relevant, accurately reflect the diversity of human bodies.”

The fact sheet additionally told schools to “maintain confidentiality about a student’s medical information, except in the limited circumstances where disclosure is legally required,” and encouraged pro-LGBTQIA+ student-led groups and trainings for teachers.

Another deleted document advised on “Supporting LGBTQI+ Youth and Families in School.” The resource recommended “using welcoming and inclusive language in school and district mission statements and other similar communications that express a commitment to providing a safe, supportive, and nondiscriminatory educational environment for all students, including LGBTQI+ students.”

The document recommended that teachers and administrators help students establish Gender and Sexuality Alliances (GSA) to “build a more inclusive school.” The resource discussed “facilitating opportunities for students to find support from peers, teachers, and staff,” and recommended trainings for educators on “ensuring equitable and supportive treatment of historically underserved students, including LGBTQI+ youth.”

A document called “U.S. Department of Education Q&A Resource on Student-Led Groups to Support LGBTQI+ Students and Allies,” discussed the rights of students to form and join GSAs, which are also known as Gay-Straight Alliances.

“Students may also be interested in forming a GSA to help foster a positive school climate and educate the school community on topics of importance,” the page reads.

READ MORE: Biden Administration Promotes Transgender Sex-Change Surgery, Puberty Blockers for Minors

Additional webpages and related assets deleted by Trump’s Education Department include a fact sheet for “Supporting Transgender Youth in School,” and resources on the Biden administration’s rewrite of Title IX as it relates to LGBTQI+ and its embrace of gender ideology.

A letter about how federal funds can support science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, including a “Redesign STEM courses and learning experiences to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM,” has also been scrapped.



“While America’s students continued to fall further behind in fundamental learning, the Biden administration turned the Department of Education website into an apparatus that pushed their woke propaganda,” Department of Education Spokesperson Savannah Newhouse told Breitbart News.

“Countless fact sheets on how to use inclusive language and ‘reflect the diversity of human bodies’ is a distraction from real education and a disservice to students, teachers, and parents everywhere,” she added. “The Trump Education Department has removed over 2,300 webpages and corresponding assets from the Biden era because the American people have been clear: no more prioritizing divisive ideology over meaningful learning and student outcomes.”

RELATED: State Education Departments Warned to Nix DEI Policies or Lose Federal Funding

The large-scale removal of woke Biden-era webpages and resources comes as the Department of Education continues to align itself with President’s Trump’s executive orders “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing,” and “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

Since the beginning of Trump’s second term, the Education Department has axed $600 million in “divisive” teach training grants, $100 million in DEI funding, and nearly $1 billion in contracts as part of the administration’s effort to curtail wasteful spending.

News of the webpage clear-out comes on the same day that Parents Defending Education (PDE) released an investigation showing the proliferation of DEI policies in schools across the United States.

The investigation looked at school districts by state that implement DEI through policy, strategic plans, or practice and general. The list, which is not comprehensive and is subject to updates, shows 610 total districts across 46 states and D.C. that abide by DEI. This includes 21,232 schools and 13,019,160 students.

RELATED: The Nation’s Report Card for U.S. Students Shows Continued Learning Losses Since Pandemic

“School districts need to end diversity, equity, and inclusion polices and return to the original charter of educating children,” said Rhyen Staley, researcher for PDE. “DEI has been a disaster for K-12 and the results are evident as roughly 70 percent of American K-12 students are not proficient at reading or math.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.