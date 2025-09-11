A social studies teacher at Southside High School in Greenville, South Carolina, is “no longer employed” after saying “America became greater” following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

“Thoughts and prayers to his children but IMHO [in my honest opinion] America became greater today. There I said it,” Wynne Boliek wrote in a Facebook post after Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in an apparent political assassination.

A screenshot of the teacher’s post then circulated on social media, where it was also shared by South Carolina representatives Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Rep. William Timmons (R-SC).

“Greenville County Schools, we believe you may have some explaining to do,” Mace said in an X post, adding, “No one celebrating the loss of a human life should be allowed anywhere near children.”

Timmons also took to X, echoing those sentiments, writing, “A public school teacher in my district is openly celebrating the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk. This is vile, hateful, and dangerous.”

“No one who glorifies political violence should be allowed near students. He should be fired immediately,” the congressman added.

While the Greenville County School District initially told Fox Carolina that Boliek was placed on leave, it later confirmed in a follow-up statement that the teacher is no longer employed with the district.

“We have concluded our investigation of the matter and confirmed the inappropriate message was written by Mr. Boliek. He is no longer employed with Greenville County Schools,” the school district said.

“We strongly condemn the message shared by the former employee as it does not reflect the standards we expect of our staff,” the district added. “We remain committed to upholding the values of professionalism and respect for our students, families, colleagues, and community.”

On Thursday morning, the FBI Office in Salt Lake City released photos of a “person of interest” in connection with Kirk’s assassination and asked for “the public’s help.”

