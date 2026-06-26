Video: Democrats File for Impeachment of Education Secretary Linda McMahon

A U.S. representative introduced articles of impeachment against Education Secretary Linda McMahon claiming she is “illegally” dismantling the Department of Education.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) introduced the measure on Thursday, claiming that McMahon has lied to Congress while also scolding the Trump administration secretary for making “illegal transfers” of “more than a hundred core programs and services” to other agencies.

“It’s completely out of bounds,” Bonamici told ABC News after her floor speech. “You can’t just unilaterally move a program that Congress put at the Department of Education and put it somewhere else.”

The impeachment articles charge that McMahon has shown a “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law,” and made false statements before Congress.

Responding to Bonamici’s post on X about the impeachment plan, Secretary McMahon, wrote, according to the ABC report, “To the Democrats in Congress: do better.”

The secretary continued:

It speaks volumes that House Democrats think an impeachable offense is working to improve student outcomes and reduce the federal bureaucracy. They must not be bothered by chronic failures of our education system that result in historic low test scores, a failed FAFSA form rollout, classrooms shuttered during COVID, designating parents as terrorists, and males in female locker rooms.

Recently the department announced it was moving special education services and civil rights responsibilities to the departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) respectively.

Saying, “Parents: I’ve heard you,” McMahon said moving the services to those agencies will actually make their functions more efficient.

A growing list of more than a dozen Democrat cosponsors have signed onto the McMahon impeachment effort, according to ABC. It is the first impeachment effort against a cabinet secretary in the Trump administration.

However, impeachment and conviction are a heavy lift in the U.S. Congress. Advocates would have to get a vote to impeach in the Republican-controlled House and get two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Senate to convict.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.