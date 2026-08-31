VIDEO — New Jersey Ex-Teacher Who Had Sex with 15-Year-Old Bawls During Sentencing: ‘You Are His Trauma’

The former special education teacher in New Jersey who sexually abused a 15-year-old male student was sentenced Friday.

Forty-five-year-old Allison Havemann-Niedrach who previously worked at Freehold Intermediate School was sentenced to 12 years in state prison, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Havemann-Niedrach, whom prosecutors said was “obsessed” with the boy, engaged in sex with him over several months in 2024, and was charged following a criminal investigation.

“She pleaded guilty in January to a single charge of aggravated sexual assault before state Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley. Havemann-Niedrach had been indicted on seven counts, including endangering the welfare of a child, endangering the welfare of a child by way of the manufacture of child sexual abuse materials, official misconduct, and sexual assault. The additional charges were dropped as part of a plea deal with prosecutors,” the Press article read.

Video footage showed Havemann-Niedrach crying during her sentencing:

After she was accused of the crimes in 2024, Havemann-Niedrach was initially charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree child welfare endangerment, per Breitbart News.

The outlet later reported other school staffers reported seeing her eating lunch with the boy in a classroom daily, and rubbing his back, neck, and leg in a flirtatious manner.

A prosecutor said there were 25,000 texts sent between the woman and the boy that included videos and photos of a sexual nature.

“The boy had apparently told a friend he was dating a teacher but later claimed he was dating her daughter. After the boy gave his cellphone to law enforcement, his mother told police her son had admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teacher,” according to a Breitbart News report.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim, who contemplated suicide after he revealed what had happened, said for several years he thought it was his fault but said he forgave her.

O’Malley made it clear that what she did took a significant toll on the victim.

“You are his trauma. You ruined him,” the judge said, adding the woman groomed the victim by bringing him food, buying him a sex toy, and threatening him when he did not quickly respond to her messages.

The Press article noted “Havemann-Niedrach must serve 85 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole, which means she will remain behind bars until at least 2036. After being released from prison, the former middle school teacher will be subject to parole supervision for the rest of her life and is required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law. Her teaching certifications have also been revoked.”