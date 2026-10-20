Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘The Next Republican’ Presidential Nominee Won’t Be MAGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the next Republican nominee for president will not be MAGA.

Farah Griffin said, “The other thing with JD Vance is he’s historically unpopular for a vice president who himself is in his first term. So he came into office with like, plus three support, which isn’t that high, but it’s favorable to now -15 points with independents. He has a -13 point approval rating. And my feeling is this with JD Vance—I just don’t know who he is. He has this authenticity problem. Is he the Hillbilly Elegy guy? Is he the diehard, never-Trump guy who said he could be America’s next Hitler before walking that back? Is he the diehard MAGA guy? Or now the sort of one whose twang with conspiracy theories and trying to play to the farthest right base? He’s not actually that much older than me. I believe he’s like 41. I wonder if he ever kind of found out who he is and what he truly believes. That’s what I always come back to when I hear him speak.”

She added, “So do I think he’s the heir apparent to MAGA? Absolutely. Do I think the next Republican nominee for president will be MAGA? No. The country’s rejecting MAGA right now, as we see it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN